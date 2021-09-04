The Truth About JonBenet Ramsey's Brother, John Andrew

The disturbing case of JonBenét Ramsey made global news in 1996, after the 6-year-old pageant queen was found dead in the basement of her family's Colorado home. Initially marked missing, JonBenét's family alerted the authorities after finding a mysterious ransom note — one that was later confirmed to be written inside the house (via InTouch Weekly). Because of this, parents Patsy and John Ramsey were considered suspects in the case, but were permanently cleared through DNA in 2008, according to Rolling Stone. Despite the range of circumstantial evidence, JonBenét's murder was never solved, although the case is still ongoing nearly 25 years later.