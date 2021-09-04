CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

The Truth About JonBenet Ramsey's Brother, John Andrew

By Lexi Lane
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The disturbing case of JonBenét Ramsey made global news in 1996, after the 6-year-old pageant queen was found dead in the basement of her family's Colorado home. Initially marked missing, JonBenét's family alerted the authorities after finding a mysterious ransom note — one that was later confirmed to be written inside the house (via InTouch Weekly). Because of this, parents Patsy and John Ramsey were considered suspects in the case, but were permanently cleared through DNA in 2008, according to Rolling Stone. Despite the range of circumstantial evidence, JonBenét's murder was never solved, although the case is still ongoing nearly 25 years later.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Jonbenet Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis#Intouch Weekly#Rolling Stone#Heavy#Abc News#Boulder Police#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What Happened To JonBenet Ramsey's Mother

When headlines first surfaced in 1996 about the mysterious death of a Colorado child pageant star, JonBenét Ramsey, it immediately drew global attention. First being reported missing by her parents John and Patsy Ramsey, JonBenét was eventually found dead in the basement of the family home. Despite the strange circumstantial evidence that stacked up against JonBenét's family, including a peculiar homemade ransom note, they were ruled out as suspects in 2004 after advancements in DNA testing suggested they were innocent, according to CBS News.

Comments / 0

Community Policy