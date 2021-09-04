Amazon Prime Releases First Trailer for 'Wheel of Time' Series

Readers of fantasy will almost certainly already have heard of the Wheel of Time. Many have probably read it. Robert Jordan’s magnum opus sits high on the list of best-selling fantasy books of all time. But as the fantasy genre is a bit on the niche side, there will be plenty of others who have never heard of the Wheel of Time at all, much as they had never heard of A Song of Ice and Fire before it was adapted for television. HBO’s Game of Thrones changed that for A Song of Ice and Fire, and the Amazon series being produced based on the Wheel of Time hopes to do the same for Robert Jordan’s books.