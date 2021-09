For a moment early in the third quarter Friday night, Aug. 27, Winder-Barrow had the momentum blowing its way. Junior Aidan Thompson had just blocked an Eastside punt out of the end zone for a safety to cut the Bulldoggs’ deficit down to two points and give them the ball with a chance to regain the lead. But Winder-Barrow’s offense couldn’t get anything going, and the Eagles promptly extended their lead on a long touchdown run by senior running back Dallas Johnson and seized control of the game from there en route to a 20-8 season-opening win at W. Clair Harris Stadium.