Frank Gehry Completes Shimmering Stainless Steel Luma Arles Tower

This week’s DMTV Milkshake guest is Melodie Leung, associate director with Zaha Hadid Architects. We talked to Melodie about what it was like working with one of contemporary architecture’s most influential figures – from when she got the call that would take her to London (where the Chicago-bred architect has lived for the past 15 years) to what she learned from the iconic figure. “Working with Zaha, in the practice that she founded, it was much more about challenging the process – so challenging each other, and our preconceptions in our design ideas,” says Melodie, whose recent projects include interior design concepts for Guangzhou Infinitus Plaza and The Henderson in Hong Kong, as well as a project director role on a sculptural “billboard” for JCDecaux in London. “There’s this understanding [here] about approaching a brief or approaching a problem from as many different angles as possible – which results in a more robust solution at the end of the day, and which harmonizes as many different perspectives and possibilities as possible.”