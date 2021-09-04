CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Gehry Completes Shimmering Stainless Steel Luma Arles Tower

By Samantha Pires
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArchitect Frank Gehry has recently completed a shimmering stainless-steel tower for Luma Arles. The tower is part of a larger complex in Arles’ Parc des Ateliers which will be full of projects by famous designers such as Olafur Eliasson, Carsten Höller, and Frank Gehry. The tower is described as the focal point of the entire development.

