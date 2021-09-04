CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College Football Saturday: Schedule and Chat Thread

By Jamie Plunkett
frogsowar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s College Football Saturday. A day where things like this happen, and no one thinks twice about it:. Today is the first full Saturday of college football for the fall, so let’s not let it go to waste. Find a good group of friends, a comfortable place to sit, some great food, and turn on the game. If you’re heading out to tailgate, wherever it may be, don’t forget that Uber and Lyft are a fantastic alternative to prison.

www.frogsowar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Nft#Penn State#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Oregon Gets Positive News On Kayvon Thibodeaux Before Game vs. Ohio State

Kayvon Thibodeaux’s status is up in the air ahead of Saturday’s marquee clash between the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes. Thibodeaux, one of the best players in college football, left the Ducks’ season opener against Fresno State with an injury last Saturday. The star edge rusher was rolled up on from behind and his ankle paid the price. After laying down on the field for a few minutes, he walked off under his own power.
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
College SportsRoll 'Bama Roll

WAKE UP! 2021 College Football is here! Week Zero Viewing Guide, Open Thread, and Unwatchable Filth

We’ll get to your schedule in a moment, but first please enjoy this dank Mac Jones meme I made. Just four games on this opening weekend of the 2021 College Football season featuring FBS vs. FBS matchups. But, we shall endeavor to survive a fairly bad slate before a packed schedule next weekend, including the Tide’s kickoff in Atlanta against the hideously overrated Miami Hurricanes.
Georgia State247Sports

College football odds, lines, schedule: Clemson a slight favorite over Georgia

Typically, college football's Week 1 slate does not disappoint. That remains the case this year, as multiple high-profile teams will match up — led by No. 3 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia facing off in Charlotte. Clearly, that game will hold long-term significance as it relates to the College Football Playoff picture as the loser likely will not have any more margin for error.
NFLchatsports.com

Saturday preseason game open thread

This weekend is a little bit of a warmup for the regular season, as you’ll be able to watch NFL football this afternoon and all evening if you’d like to. The catch is that it’s preseason and there’s college football on, so you may not want to. Here’s the day’s...
Ohio StatePosted by
FanSided

College football schedule today: Ohio State, Utah, Tennessee begin seasons

Week 1 of the 2021 college football season gets going in earnest Thursday night, and here’s a look at the schedule of games. The 2021 college football season got going with a five-game slate for Week 0 last Saturday, and there was another game (UAB-Jacksonville State) on Wednesday night. Thursday night, Week 1 gets rolling in earnest with 16 games on the schedule.
College SportsPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Game Prediction: #21 Utah Utes at BYU Cougars

One of the best weekend matchups is the Holy War battle between No. 21 ranked Utah Utes and the BYU Cougars. Expect this to be a physical game, and there are also in-state bragging rights on the line. Irish Breakdown makes predictions for the matchup. BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER. Prediction: Utah...
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Recruiting: Oregon State Beavers hosting impressive collection of visitors, including key top-100 prospect

The Oregon State Beavers football program is set for its season opener Saturday against Hawaii and is wasting little time inviting top targets to campus. Jonathan Smith and his coaching staff have already accumulated 12 verbal commitments in the 2022 recruiting class, meaning they have just a handful of spots available in what is projected to be a 15-to-17-man class.
College Sportsfrogsowar.com

Big 12 Predictions: Week 2

Howdy! I’m starting a new thing this week that will run every Wednesday afternoon. I’ll pick each Big 12 game, and a few games from around the country, and encourage you to make picks as well. I’ll track it all in a big spreadsheet and we’ll see who is good...
College Sportssportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Football Week 1 DFS (Friday & Saturday) | The College Football Experience (Ep. 831)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews the DFS slate for the Friday and Saturday slate for college football. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) and NC Nick (@NC_Nick) give out their best draft kings plays for the Friday night and Saturday Morning and Saturday Night slate? Will Jack Plummer and Purdue light it up on the scoreboard against Oregon State? Is Bryce Young a sure bet against an overrated Miami Hurricanes team? Should you play Will Rogers of Mississippi State with Mike Leach and the air raid offense? Will Brandon Lewis and Colorado roll against Northern Colorado and Ed McCaffrey? Is Bijan Robinson a value play for Texas against Louisiana? Will Emory Jones take over where Kyle Trask left off for the Florida Gators? Is their value in playing D.J. Uiagalelei against a tough Georgia Bulldogs defense? Will Cameron Carroll get good fantasy points against the Sooners? Will Sam Howell and Ty Chandler light it up in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech? Will Brock Purdy and Iowa State handle business against Northern Iowa of the FCS? Is Syracuse running back Sean Tucker a decent value play ? Will Christian Beal-Smith and Wake Forest roll against Old Dominion? Is De’Montre Tuggle a great play for the Ohio Bobcats against Syracuse? Is Hassan Haskins a DFS must play this week for Michigan? Will Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane destroy a bad Kent State run defense? We talk it all on this special DFS edition of The College Football Experience.
NFLBuffalo Rumblings

2022 NFL Draft: Week 1 college football prospect preview & live chat

It’s finally that time of year again, as college football fully returns this weekend. These early slate of games already promises to be more exciting than usual, with four individual games between ranked teams—including this week’s Game of the Week matchup highlighted below—Week 1 of college football will be all about separating the wheat from the chaff.

Comments / 0

Community Policy