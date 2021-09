Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first term in office has been defined by his response to the covid-19 pandemic, which has claimed the lives of more than 65,400 Californians. The Democratic governor issued the first statewide stay-at-home order in the nation, and his policies kept most public school students at home last year. But his own children attended private school in person and, in a move that has haunted him since, he dined with friends and lobbyists at the ritzy French Laundry restaurant in the Napa Valley in November — even though state guidelines discouraged people from mixing with others outside their household.