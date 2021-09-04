CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, MA

Beverly preps for home opener against non-league Haverhill

Wicked Local
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Hutton is back in Beverly as the Panthers’ new head football coach, succeeding Andrew Morency, who was in charge of the program since 2016. Hutton was a Panthers’ staff assistant for 15 years, before moving on to Manchester Essex, where he was the Hornets’ top boss for the last six years. During his first incarnation in Beverly, he helped guide the Panthers’ to two Super Bowl victories, including the 2010 conquest.

www.wickedlocal.com

