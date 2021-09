When I write my opponent previews during the season, I like to highlight 2-3 weaknesses that the opponent has displayed in previous games and how the Tigers should attack it. But if you ask me how Mizzou will actually win - as was done in our Pregamin’ piece on Friday - my answers may vary. And, in this case, the weaknesses weren’t necessarily taken advantage of - probably because those were last year’s weaknesses and the Chips improved substantially in those areas - but “the Little Things” were, mostly, taken care of to the advantage of the Tigers.