CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

'Operation Deep Blue' honors fallen first responders and military members

Posted by 
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Evtj_0bmgB08s00

A touching ceremony took place along the banks of the Delaware River Saturday morning.

Local law enforcement began 'Operation Deep Blue' to honor fallen first responders and military members.

More than a dozen officers and family members attended a brief ceremony at Fort Mott State Park in Pennsville, New Jersey.

After the ceremony, each officer got inside their own kayak to make the voyage to Washington, D.C. over the next several days.

Comments / 0

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Delaware State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deep Blue#Kayaks#First Responders#Mott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Cabot, ARfox16.com

Cabot restaurant honors 13 fallen service members

CABOT, Ark. – Restaurants and bars across the state are honoring the 13 U.S. military men and women killed in Afghanistan last week. One restaurant in Cabot is finding multiple ways to make sure their service and sacrifice does not go unnoticed. As people filter into Mean Pig BBQ in...
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Biden Honors US Military Members Killed in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with the families of thirteen U.S. service members killed in a bombing near the Kabul airport last week. At least 170 Afghans were killed in the blast. The thirteen U.S. service members were aged between 20 and 31 years - with...
Selbyville, DEwrde.com

Back to School Fair in Selbyville Honors Legacy of Fallen First Responder

DELAWARE-A back to school fair this weekend is honoring a fallen first responder in Selbyville. Laura Madara, a fire police officer and former president of the Ladies' Auxiliary Club with the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company was killed on April 9 while responding to a crash on Polly Branch Road. Delaware State Police said she was struck by a truck that was responding to another crash.
Redding, CAactionnewsnow.com

Never Forgotten Games honor fallen first responders from Northern California

REDDING, Calif. - The Never Forgotten Games return to Redding for their third Cross Fit competition. The chairman of the Never Forgotten Games, Darren Hull, made sure the event went on this year after canceling last year due to COVID-19. The event honors the lives of five first responders from Northern California who lost their lives in the line of duty. Each of their names and pictures hang on banners above the competition.
Friendsville, MDCumberland Times-News

Blue Star marker dedication to honor service members

FRIENDSVILLE — A Blue Star Memorial Marker dedication Thursday at the Youghiogheny Overlook Welcome Center will honor those serving in the military. The ceremony, conducted by the American Legion of Accident, begins at 11 a.m. at the center located on Interstate 68 east of Friendsville. The marker is the only...
Luzerne County, PApahomepage.com

Family pays tribute to fallen 13 military members at Luzerne County Fair

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One family is paying tribute to the fallen U.S. servicemen and women at the Luzerne County Fair. The Rideouts are getting ready to show their horses at the fair. They decorated their stalls in the stable in honor of the U.S. military, representing each branch, as well as their own family and friends who have served.
Nassau County, NYNews 12

Nassau honors fallen 9/11 victims with new Responder Memorial

Nassau County honored the fallen victims of Sept. 11 by unveiling a new memorial Thursday. The unveiling featured a ceremony that included surviving family members reading the names of residents who lost their lives. The new monument is being added to Eisenhower Park's existing 9/11 memorial, which honors the 348...

Comments / 0

Community Policy