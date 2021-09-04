CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

No arguments here. Just noting that it is an area for potential gains

By Kris Joined:
sportswar.com
 7 days ago

That can matter in some 50-50 games and with Delaney gone, we won't know how consistent Duenkel/the kicking game is until we see it on the field. So seems important to monitor.

virginia.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Mississippi State247Sports

WATCH: Mike Leach previews Saturday's matchup with N.C. State

Coming off a close call against Louisiana Tech last weekend, Mississippi State concludes a season-opening, two-game homestand this Saturday. And the competition gets much tougher for the Bulldogs (1-0). Mississippi State plays host to N.C. State (1-0) at Davis Wade Stadium in a 6 p.m. (ESPN2) kickoff on Saturday. The...
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach discusses status of Mississippi State's receivers, Jaden Walley's consistency issues

One of the key pieces of a Mike Leach offense is the number of quality receivers he has available, and the Mississippi State coach is finally settling into a number he likes. “I thought it was pretty good, but it’s a work in progress,” Leach said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… We’re kind of an emerging group. Got some new faces. It’s all contested. Everybody’s job is pretty well contested. We finally have a bit of depth, but it’s not particularly experienced depth. … Right now, we’re still a little streaky.”
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
MLBbleachernation.com

Matt Duffy Just Made an Unreal (and Potentially Game-Saving) Double Play

Okay, this game was pretty boring for a while, but it has turned ALL THE WAY UP here late. Just after Ian Happ went absolutely bananas on a baseball, Matt Duffy made a truly incredible double-play, requiring him to make an over-the-shoulder running grab in shallow right field before throwing the tagging up runner out at home.
Michigan StateDetroit News

2021 Michigan football preview: Here are 3 potential breakout players

Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News identifies three potential breakout players for Michigan football this season. ► Donovan Edwards: Edwards enrolled early, and fresh off helping to lead West Bloomfield to a state championship, he was able to participate in spring practice and get his feet wet. Head coach Jim Harbaugh already has said Edwards will play in the first game and praised his field vision and ability to “hit the big ones." His position coach, Mike Hart, also sees Edwards’ potential, but stressed that he is still making the transition to the college game and while it’s clear he could be a special player, he’s not there. Yet.
Griffin, GAGriffin Daily News

Area teams pitted here tonight

Across the area tonight a number of local teams are pitted against one another. Spalding High (2-1) looks to win its third in a row when it hosts Pike County (0-1) at Memorial Stadium in Griffin, while across town Skipstone Academy (0-1) hosts Rock Springs Christian Academy (1-0) at Big Bear Field also in Griffin.
Mississippi Stateinsidepacksports.com

Inside Pack Sports Presents The Player's Roundtable

Inside Pack Sports recently caught up with several former NC State stars to talk about the Wolfpack’s 45-0 win over South Florida and the upcoming game against Mississippi State. Here’s our latest edition of the Player’s Roundtable. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe...
College Sportssicem365.com

JJ Joe: Baylor's Offense Attacking Texas Southern's Defense

Baylor’s offense should show some significant improvement from week 1. Gerry got his feet wet but he has some things he can iron out and Texas Southern is a good opportunity to do that. I would love to see him execute some deep throws. I would like to see the offense sustain drives that end in TDs. What do you want to see offensively against TSU?
College Sportssicem365.com

Grayson Grundhoefer: Expansion brings stability to the Big 12 conference

SicEm365's Grayson Grundhoefer discusses the recruiting impact of the new Big 12 schools, previews Baylor's matchup against Texas Southern, and more. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in...
Arkansas Statechatsports.com

Texas vs. Arkansas Q&A: Hogs offense should find its rhythm

The No. 15 Texas Longhorns and the Arkansas Razorbacks are squaring off for the first time since 2014, a lopsided bowl game at the end of Charlie Strong’s first year at the helm for Texas. A lot has changed for both teams since then and the former conference foes dust off the hate this year before reigniting it more frequently following the Longhorns’ move to the SEC.
Cincinnati, OHRaleigh News & Observer

Fickell wants focus of No. 7 Bearcats on Murray State

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell wants his players to maintain their focus heading into Saturday's game with FCS opponent Murray State. But that is becoming more difficult with all the buzz surrounding the Bearcats program, including reports Cincinnati could get an invitation to join the Big 12. “That’s the biggest thing...
SoccerStatesville Record & Landmark

AREA NOTES: North Iredell top-ranked volleyball team in the state

MaxPreps has North Iredell’s volleyball team ranked No. 1 in the state. The poll includes teams from all classifications. The Raiders are ranked 38th in MaxPreps’ national high school volleyball poll. North Iredell was 6-0 overall and 1-0 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference entering Tuesday evening’s conference match against...

Comments / 0

Community Policy