No arguments here. Just noting that it is an area for potential gains

Angelique S. Chengelis of The Detroit News identifies three potential breakout players for Michigan football this season. ► Donovan Edwards: Edwards enrolled early, and fresh off helping to lead West Bloomfield to a state championship, he was able to participate in spring practice and get his feet wet. Head coach Jim Harbaugh already has said Edwards will play in the first game and praised his field vision and ability to “hit the big ones." His position coach, Mike Hart, also sees Edwards’ potential, but stressed that he is still making the transition to the college game and while it’s clear he could be a special player, he’s not there. Yet.