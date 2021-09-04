CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lorde No Longer Performing at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

By Daniel Kreps
Posted by 
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TALc0_0bmgAlSH00

Lorde , who was among the first artists slated to perform at next week’s MTV Video Music Awards , will no longer take the stage at the Brooklyn event.

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show,” the VMAs tweeted Friday. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”

Lorde, who is nominated for one Moon Person at this year’s show, was scheduled to stage her first VMA performance since 2017. The Solar Power singer – who has an uneasy relationship with award shows – has not yet commented on the cancelation.

This year’s Video Music Awards, airing September 12th from Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, will still feature performances by Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Kasey Musgraves (performing “Star-Crossed”), Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, Twenty One Pilots, Polo G and Doja Cat, who will also host this year’s VMAs. Kim Petras and Swedish House Mafia are among the ceremony’s pre-show performers, while Foo Fighters will receive the first-ever Global Icon Award .

Comments / 0

Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Camila Cabello
Person
Polo G
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Kim Petras
Person
Doja Cat
Person
Shawn Mendes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Award#Mtv#Mtv Video Music Awards#Vma#Barclays Center#Swedish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesRolling Stone

If Rebecca Black Can Survive the Internet, You Can Too

Ten years ago, Rebecca Black starred in a YouTube video that would irrevocably alter the course of her life. The now infamous “Friday” proved to be one of music’s more surreal viral moments. A cultural phenomenon, it was pop-turned-meme that captured the world’s attention and disdain with garish autotune and joyfully delirious lyrics.
ElectronicsRolling Stone

The Best Multi-Device Wireless Charging Pads

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Wireless charging is the future, but it’s also a blast from the past. The technology first appeared in...
CelebritiesRolling Stone

Drake Courts Controversy With R. Kelly Sample on ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy arrived Friday with a track list that features songwriting credits for the sampling and interpolating of the Beatles’ “Michelle,” the Notorious B.I.G., Right Said Fred and, most controversially, R. Kelly. According to WhoSampled, Certified Lover Boy’s stripper ode “TSU” utilizes the same symphonic intro found in...
MusicRolling Stone

Song You Need to Know: A Twenty-Two Letter Phrase, ‘Predisposition’

With his debut EP a matter of weeks away, A Twenty-Two Letter Phrase (that is, the musical moniker of Angus Frederick Gardiner) has unveiled his latest single, the breezy “Predisposition”. Though the name A Twenty-Two Letter Phrase might be a relatively new one, having only emerged earlier this year, it...
CelebritiesNME

Doja Cat to host 2021 MTV VMAs ceremony

Doja Cat has been revealed as the host of this year’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, scheduled for next month in New York. The artist is up for five awards at this year’s VMAs, including Artist of the Year and Best Collaboration for ‘Kiss Me More’ with SZA. Her newly announced role at this year’s ceremony will also mark her hosting debut.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Nicki Minaj Reveals She's Pulled Out of Her VMAs Performance

Nicki Minaj just announced that she's pulling out of her upcoming performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. She announced the news on Twitter in response to a fan who asked "Are you performing at the VMAs ??????" "I just pulled out. I’ll explain why another day," Nicki said,...
CelebritiesETOnline.com

2021 MTV VMAs: Travis Barker to Perform With Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are teaming up for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards!. On Wednesday, MTV announced the rockers will be hitting the stage for the world premiere performance of their new single, “papercuts." Barker will also be presenting at this year's VMAs, along with AJ McLean,...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Ja Rule, Ashanti, 50 Cent, Fat Joe and More to Appear at MTV VMAs

Already a start-studded event, the MTV VMAs just got bigger. The annual ceremony has announced an elite list of presents at the show. On hand will be AJ McLean, Ashanti, Avril Lavigne, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Conor McGregor, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Cyndi Lauper, Fat Joe, Hailey Bieber, Halle Bailey, Ja Rule, Lance Bass, Megan Fox, Nick Lachey, Rita Ora, Simone Biles, and Travis Barker.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Normani Is Bringing Her 'Wild Side' To 2021 MTV VMAs After All

After going public with how she wasn’t invited to perform at the 2021 MTV VMAs, Normani is hitting the stage after all. On Thursday (September 9), the network announced that the pop star will indeed take the stage to perform. The set will follow her buzzworthy 2019 performance of "Motivation," which featured the star offering a memorable dance break. She also hit the stage in 2014 and 2017 as part of Fifth Harmony.
MusicETOnline.com

2021 MTV VMAs: Nomani to Perform 'Wild Side'

Normani will be hitting the stage at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards!. On Thursday, MTV announced the singer will be treating fans to the TV debut performance of her song "Wild Side." Normani last performed at the VMAs in 2019, with a show-stopping rendition of "Motivation." She also took home her first Moonperson that year, for Best R&B for "Waves" featuring 6lack.
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Chloe makes solo debut with 'Have Mercy' single, music video

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Chloe is making her solo debut. The 23-year-old singer, who performs with her sister Halle Bailey as the music duo Chloe x Halle, released her first solo single, "Have Mercy," and a music video for the song Friday. The "Have Mercy" video opens with a news...
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Lorde drops out of MTV VMAs

“Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show,” the VMAs tweeted Friday. “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!”
MusicPosted by
UPI News

Justin Bieber to perform at MTV VMAs

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber will take the stage and perform live at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, which take place on Sept. 12. The performance will mark Bieber's first time at the VMAs in six years. Bieber leads all other artists at the award show with seven...
Celebrities1029thebuzz.com

Lorde Will No Longer Perfrom At The VMAs

MTV announced Friday (Sept. 3rd) that Lorde will no longer perform at the Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12th “due to a change in production elements.” The show wrote on its Twitter account, “We love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA state in the future!”
MusicPosted by
Us Weekly

Doja Cat: 5 Things to Know About the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Host

Music maven! Doja Cat made her mark on the entertainment industry well before she dropped her first record in 2018. The California native, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, dropped “So High” on SoundCloud in 2012 and has since become a household name. Before making her way into the music business, Doja dabbled in a variety of dance styles.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

MTV VMAs 2021 adds more stars to performance lineup

Washington [US], September 8 (ANI): The upcoming MTV Video Music Awards will be jam-packed with performances!As per People magazine, on Tuesday, MTV announced several additions to the VMAs' performance lineup: The Kid LAROI, Jack Harlow, Ozuna and Tainy. Harlow will hit the stage alongside Lil Nas X for 'Industry Baby',...
Musicthesource.com

Nas and Jungle Detail 2Pac Confrontation at MTV Music Awards

Nas‘ brother, Jungle, recalls almost getting into a fight with 2Pac during an appearance on Apple Music 1’s Rap Life Radio. The duo told Ebro Darden that things went left after Jungle proudly proclaimed his loyalty to Mobb Deep in front of the late rapper. “I’m in the seats at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy