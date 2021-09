On May 5th, David Backes returned to St. Louis. Many fans speculated that it would be for the final time - after all, his future with the Anaheim Ducks was less than certain. As the game began, and then progressed, it became more and more clear that this was the former captain’s curtain call in the city that gave him his start in the NHL. Players who plan to hang around another season don’t get tribute videos from their family, they don’t get huge standing ovations from crowds, and they certainly don’t get as emotional as Backes did during the handshake line and post-game interview. Chosen as first star of the game, Backes showed appreciation to the fans and franchise at a level that few former players are ever given the opportunity to do.