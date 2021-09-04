CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury officer laid to rest

Glastonbury Police Officer Francis Christopher Perrone was laid to rest Saturday.

GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Glastonbury officer, taken from his family and the world too soon, was laid to rest Saturday.

Officer Francis Perrone passed away from natural causes at his residence almost a week ago.

Glastonbury Police said Perrone was 54.

A private ceremony was held at Sts. Isidore and Maria Parish in Glastonbury Saturday morning.

His brothers and sisters in law enforcement gathered outside to give him a proper send off, saluting him and joining in the procession to nearby Holy Cross Cemetery, where he was buried.

Perrone leaves behind a wife and two children.

