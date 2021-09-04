Holy Cross Academy to offer driver education classes

ONEIDA — Holy Cross Academy will offer driver education classes from September to November. Students are required to be 16 years old and must complete 24 hours of driving time and 24 hours of theory to receive certification. Classes at Holy Cross Academy will be for driver theory and take place weekly, Thursday and Friday 4 to 5:30 p.m. The first class will take place on Sept. 23 and the last class will take place on Nov 12. Students will learn how to operate a vehicle safely and in accordance with New York traffic laws.