Pokémon GO Battle League Season 9: Great League Meta Sept. 2021

The Pokémon Company has finally given an international release date for their long-teased film, Secrets of the Jungle. Secrets of the Jungle focuses on Shiny Celebi, the Galarian Mythical Pokémon Zarude making its film debut, and a boy raised in the jungle by Pokémon. Late last year, Niantic hosted a tie-in event to the film in Pokémon GO that saw the return of Team GO Rocket's Jessie and James and allowed players to encounter and catch Shiny Celebi. Niantic has now confirmed that they will be doing yet another tie-in event to Secrets of the Jungle in Pokémon GO approaching the film's October 8th, 2021 release on Netflix. The big question is… what will the event feature?