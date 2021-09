Manaea (8-9) allowed five runs on seven hits over 4.1 innings Friday, striking out five and taking a loss against the Yankees. Manaea cruised through three scoreless innings before the Yankees' bats woke up. He gave up solo homers to Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit in the fourth inning and was knocked out of the game after a three-run blast by Aaron Judge in the fifth. Over his last five starts, the 29-year-old owns a 9.90 ERA over 20 innings while giving up eight home runs. Manaea's season ERA is up to 3.97 with a 156:36 K:BB. Still looking for his first win since July, he's projected to take the mound in Detroit next week.