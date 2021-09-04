Fayetteville fight between teen girls ends in gunshots; 16-year-old critical

A 16-year-old girl was in critical condition Saturday following a Friday night shooting in the Greenwood Homes neighborhood of Fayetteville, police said. According to the Fayetteville Police Department, the shooting was reported at 10:14 p.m. in the area of Stamper and McGougan roads in a neighborhood between Pamalee Drive and Bragg Boulevard. Police said a second call to 911 reported a shooting victim was being driven to the hospital by someone from the scene.