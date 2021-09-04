Sam Howell after loss to Virginia Tech: North Carolina 'deserves better from me'

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina's 2021 season opener against Virginia Tech did not go as planned for Sam Howell, who is expected to be a Heisman Trophy favorite this year.

The Tar Heels quarterback, considered one of the best in college football, struggled mightily in North Carolina's 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech on Friday night. After the game, he was particularly hard on himself.

Howell finished 17-of-32 for 208 yards and one touchdown against a whopping three interceptions. He also ran for 35 yards, was sacked six times and was tackled nine times for a loss.

Howell entered Friday's game with the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy behind Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), Bryce Young (Alabama), JT Daniels (Georgia) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).

If Howell doesn't have a better performance against Georgia State next weekend, his Heisman odds will likely take a further dip.