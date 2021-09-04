CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Sam Howell after loss to Virginia Tech: North Carolina 'deserves better from me'

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y9jYg_0bmg84jw00
North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina's 2021 season opener against Virginia Tech did not go as planned for Sam Howell, who is expected to be a Heisman Trophy favorite this year.

The Tar Heels quarterback, considered one of the best in college football, struggled mightily in North Carolina's 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech on Friday night. After the game, he was particularly hard on himself.

Howell finished 17-of-32 for 208 yards and one touchdown against a whopping three interceptions. He also ran for 35 yards, was sacked six times and was tackled nine times for a loss.

Howell entered Friday's game with the fifth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy behind Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma), Bryce Young (Alabama), JT Daniels (Georgia) and CJ Stroud (Ohio State).

If Howell doesn't have a better performance against Georgia State next weekend, his Heisman odds will likely take a further dip.

Read this on the web

Comments / 5

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

20K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jt Daniels
Person
Bryce Young
Person
Sam Howell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Ohio State#Georgia State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend Natalie Buffett has custom football shorts

The Dallas Cowboys may have lost their opener 31-29 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that didn’t appear to keep Natalie Buffett from having fun. Buffett, who is Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, posted some photos on her Instagram profile Thursday from the game. The photos showed her and her mother supporting Dak at Raymond James Stadium.
NFLYardbarker

LISTEN: Are Falcons Better Than You Think?

This weekend marks the start of a new journey for the Atlanta Falcons franchise. After one of the most difficult seasons in franchise history, 2021 marks a new chapter for the Falcons with head coach Arthur Smith. Smith brings a decade of experience as an assistant for the Tennessee Titans...
NFLYardbarker

Cam Newton reportedly still drawing zero interest from NFL teams

Former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton opened up about his stunning release and the factors that might have played into the decision. More than a week after being cut, the NFL MVP remains unsigned and he might be waiting a while. New England shocked the NFL world by releasing...
College SportsBleacher Report

Mack Brown Says No. 10 UNC 'Overrated' After Loss to Virginia Tech

North Carolina head coach Mack Brown called his team "overrated" after the 10th-ranked Tar Heels suffered a 17-10 road loss to ACC rival Virginia Tech on Friday night. UNC entered the season as a potential College Football Playoff contender, and quarterback Sam Howell, who threw three interceptions in the loss, was viewed as a Heisman Trophy candidate, but both those candidacies took an immediate hit courtesy of the Hokies.
College SportsPosted by
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina at Virginia Tech

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 17-10 road loss to Virginia Tech on Friday evening. Congrats to Sam Howell, who passed Darian Durant to become the all-time leader in career touchdown passes for Carolina (69) with this beautiful tunnel screen to Josh Downs:. 208 passing yards for Sam Howell, the fourth...
Michigan StateFanSided

College football schedule today: Sam Howell leads UNC vs. Virginia Tech, Northwestern vs. Michigan State, more

As Week 1 of the season continues before the first full Saturday, here’s a look at the college football schedule for Friday, Sept. 3. Week 1 of the 2021 college football season got rolling a little more on Thursday night, with a typical full day-to-night slate gloriously coming on Saturday. In between, there are eight games scheduled for today, Friday, Sept. 3.
College Sports247Sports

Mack Brown defends Sam Howell's struggles against Virginia Tech

Heisman hopeful Sam Howell struggled with three interceptions in a 17-10 upset loss by No. 10 North Carolina Friday night at Virginia Tech. Head coach Mack Brown did not place all of the blame on his quarterback. He also pointed out the run game and protection in the Tar Heels high powered offense that just managed 10 points on the road.
College SportsBleacher Report

Sam Howell, No. 10 UNC Upset by Unranked Virginia Tech in Season Opener

Virginia Tech delivered the first major upset of the 2021 college football season, knocking off No. 10 North Carolina 17-10 on Friday in an ACC Coastal battle at Lane Stadium. Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell entered the night as a Heisman Trophy favorite and delivered a dud in his season opener. The junior completed 17 of 32 passes for 208 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, the last of which turned the ball over to VT with 37 seconds left in regulation.
College SportsHickory Daily Record

Hokies hold off Howell, No. 10 North Carolina

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech didn’t appear to get much consideration when the experts tabbed No. 10 North Carolina and No. 14 Miami as the teams to beat in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division. They will now. Braxton Burmeister ran for a touchdown and threw for another and Virginia...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Mack Brown on Sam Howell's performance in season opening loss

Coming into the season, North Carolina had high aspirations. The Tar Heels came in as the No. 10 team in the country. In North Carolina’s season opener against Virginia Tech, it was the Hokies that ultimately had the last laugh. Heisman hopeful quarterback Sam Howell struggled with three interceptions, but he was also sacked six times and did not have a lot of time to throw to his North Carolina receivers.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...

Comments / 0

Community Policy