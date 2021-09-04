Crestwood School District focusing on social and emotional health of students
DEARBORN HEIGHTS — The Crestwood School District is working to ensure not only academic excellence, but also social and emotional excellence. With students returning to the classroom, some for the first time in almost two years and some being in a new building for the first time, the school district is focusing on re-teaching students basic social skills to help pave the way for the curriculum.www.arabamericannews.com
