Letter: Some captain we’ve got

Back when I rode the Southeast ferries somewhat regularly, there was a sign taped up in the solarium aboard one that read “skylight leaks.” The first time I saw it, I thought “thanks for the warning” and avoided the drip-prone lounge chairs. The next time I saw it, quite some time later, I thought “why not just fix it, already?” It seemed all it would take was some small effort and a tube of caulk. The persistent sign was kind of baffling. And a little funny.