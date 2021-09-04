Made In America Unveils The Lineup For The TIDAL Stage

The rock concert Made in America is a multi-genre event that gets a spot in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Since its inception in 2012, the festival has featured an array of musical genres. Still, its roots are in pop music. Made in America defies the norm of comparable event rosters by curating a distinctive and diversified lineup that includes R&B, electronic, rock, and alternative musicians, in addition to rap artists. The two-day music festival produced by Jay-Z is a must-see event with dozens of outstanding musicians. Aside from music, previous festivals have featured theme parks, fun exercises, and oodles of meals and drinks, including a wide range of delectable food options — including conventional celebration fare and foodie eateries — as well as an accessible distilled water facility onboard at many channels across the festival.
