Made In America Unveils The Lineup For The TIDAL Stage

The 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards are happening in less than a month and Cardi B, Lil Durk and Megan Thee Stallion lead the nomination pack. On Thursday (September 9), BET announced the nominees for the 16th annual show and it sees the rappers tie one another with nine nods apiece. While Bardi is honored in categories like Song of the Year, Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, and Best Collaboration for "WAP," Lil Durk scored honors in categories like Song of the Year, Best Hip-Hop Video, and Best Collaboration for "Laugh Now Cry Later" with Drake, as well as Best Duo or Group with Lil Baby. As for Hot Girl Meg, the rapper scored nominations in categories like Hip-Hop Album of the Year (Good News) and Hip-Hop Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video.