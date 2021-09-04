CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Princess Charlene of Monaco leaves hospital after treatment for infection- palace

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J68Xl_0bmg7gp800

PARIS (Reuters) - Princess Charlene of Monaco has left hospital in South Africa following treatment for an ear, nose and throat infection, a spokeswoman for the principality’s palace said on Saturday.

The princess was admitted to hospital on Wednesday after fainting due to complications from the condition, which was however not a cause for concern, the palace had said in an statement on Friday.

The princess, who swam for South Africa at the 2000 Olympic Games, married Monaco’s ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony in the principality, a playground of the rich known for its Grand Prix car race and 19th century casino.

The prince is the son of the late Prince Rainier III and actress Grace Kelly, who gave up a Hollywood career to become Princess Grace. She died after a car crash in 1982.

Comments / 1

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Princess Grace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Gabriella of Monaco, 6, cut her own hair!

Kids will be kids! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco’s daughter treated herself to a haircut. The royal mom of two shared photos of six-year-old Princess Gabriella ’s DIY bangs on Wednesday. Alongside pictures of her family reunited with her in Africa, Charlene wrote, “Gabriella decided to give...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Monaco palace shares health update about Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene is in a "stable" condition after "suddenly collapsing" on Wednesday, the palace has confirmed. In a statement issued on Friday, the Palais Princier said: "On the evening of September 1, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco was taken to hospital after fainting due to complications from a serious ORL infection.
WorldHuffingtonPost

Prince Albert Breaks Silence On Princess Charlene Marriage Rumors

Prince Albert is attempting to dispel any notions that he and his wife of 10 years, Princess Charlene, are having marital trouble. The ruler of Monaco opened up to People this week about his relationship with Charlene, who has been out of the country since May for what was supposed to be a short trip to her native South Africa.
CelebritiesPeople

Prince Albert Visits Ireland with Twins (in Matching Shamrock Masks!) as They Await Charlene's Return

Prince Albert of Monaco brought his twins along for one last summer trip before returning to school. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both 6, joined their father on his visit to Dublin, Ireland. In a photo shared to the Prince's Palace of Monaco's social media pages, the royal siblings held hands during their outing to Trinity College on Friday. Prince Albert, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella also all wore matching face masks honoring their host country, featuring a shamrock.
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene finally reunites with twins and Prince Albert in Africa: See all of the photos

Together again! Princess Charlene of Monaco is “thrilled” to finally be reunited with her husband Prince Albert and children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The mom of two took to her personal Instagram on Wednesday to share photos of herself and family in Africa. “I am so thrilled to have my family back with me❤️ (Gabriella decided to give herself a haircut!!!)” she wrote alongside the photos. “Sorry my Bella I tried my best to fix it 🙈 📷 Christian Sperka.”
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Monaco Princess Stable After Collapsing In S.Africa: Foundation

Princess Charlene of Monaco was in stable condition Friday after collapsing and being hospitalised in South Africa, her foundation said. "Her Serene Highness (HSH) Princess Charlene of Monaco was rushed to hospital by ambulance late Wednesday night after collapsing due to complications from the severe ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May," the statement said.
Worldtatler.com

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert: Rumours of a royal split get louder

The Times reports today that France, Monaco’s neighbour, is swirling with rumours of the demise of the marriage of the principality’s sovereign, Prince Albert, and his Zimbabwean-born wife, Princess Charlene. The newspaper reports that for weeks, stories in tabloid magazines and newspapers have speculated that their relationship might be crumbling – but now, the rumour is being given weight, as respected commentators are contributing to the growing chorus.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Fox News

Prince Albert of Monaco says parenting without Princess Charlene can be 'difficult’: ‘She’s a part of my life’

Prince Albert of Monaco is keeping up with royal duties as his wife Princess Charlene recovers in South Africa. The 63-year-old brought their twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for a recent visit to Dublin, Ireland. According to People magazine, the visit marks the children’s first official trip to a foreign country. Albert’s first official trip as a boy took place 50 years ago when he accompanied his parents, Prince Rainier and Princess Grace, to Ireland.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Prince Albert addresses rumours about Princess Charlene’s extended stay in South Africa

Monaco’s Prince Albert has addressed rumours about his wife Princess Charlene’s extended stay in South Africa, with the royal reiterating that the lengthy trip is due to medical issues.Princess Charlene arrived in South Africa, where she was raised, in May for what was supposed to be a short trip to campaign for wildlife protection. However, due to medical complications arising from a sinus lift and bone graft in preparation for dental implants that she underwent in early May, she has been unable to return to Monaco.In July, the princess told South Africa Radio 702’s host Mandy Wiener that she hopes...
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Charlene sadly misses children's first day of school

Princess Charlene of Monaco is currently recovering from an ear-nose-throat (ENT) infection, which has rendered her unable to leave South Africa since May. And because of this, the royal has been forced to miss out as her twin children, Jacques and Gabriella, six, attended their first day at school. WATCH:...
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Charlene's luxurious palace she hasn't been in since May

Princess Charlene remains in South Africa after receiving treatment for an infection, and the royal is hoping she will be well enough to return home to Prince Albert and her children in October. The Princess hasn't seen her home in Monaco since May and we're sure she is missing her...
RelationshipsPeople

Princess Charlene Has Tried 'to Pull the Whole Family Together'

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's relationship has caused plenty of tongues to wag during the couple's 20 years together. However, one topic of much speculation — his children from previous relationships — has had a surprisingly unifying effect over time, a source suggests. A close friend of the couple tells...

Comments / 0

Community Policy