CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Evergate Developers React to 30 Minute Speedrun

IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch along with Evergate developers Kent Willis (Team Lead) and Ariel Wexler (Lead Engineer) as they watch and react to an incredibly fast playthrough of their game by speedrunner BlackRose. There are reset glitches, Mario references, and ooh and aahs galore. Enjoy! Check out more from BlackRose here: https://www.speedrun.com/user/BlackRose https://www.twitch.tv/blackrose_sr https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWW4KlBWQi0pTL2OT89Cj2A.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitch Tv#Evergate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Coding & ProgrammingPosted by
HackerNoon

Top 5 Interview Questions for Beginner React Developers

This article is all about the top 5 React interview questions that beginners should know and how to answer them in an interview. This article will be necessary for those who will face a junior/senior React developer interview. If you’re looking to build a robust web application, chances are that React may be a good fit for you. Here are essential interview questions to ask and some advanced concepts to know. The best answer should be: "React is a small library focused on building UI components, it is necessarily different from a lot of other JavaScript frameworks".
Video GamesNintendo Life

Aeon Drive Is A "Cyberpunk Speedrunning Platformer" Heading To Switch Soon

A title that was recently showcased by Microsoft in its '[email protected]' livestream showcase now has a release date and, pleasingly for us, confirmation it's landing on Switch at the same time. Aeon Drive - from the 2Awesome Studio, which previously brought us Dimension Drive on the eShop - is due to launch on 30th September.
Video GamesIGN

Alan Wake Remastered Release Date Announced

After being announced earlier this week, Alan Wake Remastered was officially shown off in a trailer during today's PlayStation Showcase, with a release date set for October 5, 2021. It will include both the base the game and its two story expansions, The Signal and The Writer. While revealed during...
Video GamesIGN

WarioWare: Get It Together! Video Review

WarioWare: Get It Together! reviewed by Tom Marks on Nintendo Switch. The multiplayer modes of Nintendo's latest WarioWare game are a bit of a letdown, but chasing high scores is still a lot of wacky fun.
Video GamesIGN

Prezzy Guide - How to Level Up Characters

Crew Member's will raise in level and Job Title as they are given Prezzies. The higher the crew member's level and Job Title, the more Base Score you will earn in the Wario Cup challenges when that crew member is used. There are 100 Prezzy in total. Each Crew Member...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

PlayStation Showcase Reveals New Forspoken Trailer, Including Talking Cats, Dragons, And More

During today's PlayStation Showcase, we got a plethora of news to enjoy, including the confirmation of Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake and a brand new look at Forspoken, an adventure we haven't heard anything about in some time. Now, we've got an even closer look at what this title will have to offer, including more about the main character known as Frey.
RetailIGN

Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta Guide

This page is part of IGN's Call of Duty: Vanguard Wiki guide and details everything you need to know about the Call of Duty: Vanguard beta, including what you can expect to find in terms of maps, game modes, and rewards, as well as how to access to both the Weekend One and Weekend Two beta.
Video GamesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection arriving on PC and PS5 in 2022

During this months PlayStation Showcase new trailers have been released for games such as the highly anticipated God of War Ragnarok as well as the upcoming Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection which will be available to play on PC and PlayStation 5. Developer Naughty Dog is hoping to release the remastered two game collection consisting of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy sometime during 2022. To whet your appetite ahead of its release check out the remastered Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection trailer below.
Video GamesIGN

Ruin Raiders - Release Date Announcement Trailer

Critadel, the anthropomorphic turn-based tactical roguelike, arrives on Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store on October 14, 2021. Watch the latest trailer for a look at battles and more. In Ruin Raiders, explore an unpredictable and ever-changing labyrinth. Lead expeditions of animals on a one-way trip into the labyrinthine depths of a mysterious structure rumored to hold untold riches. Outfit squads with an armory of weapons, stat and skill-boosting upgrades, and items to fight against the strange automatons and creatures lurking underground.
Video GamesInverse

Tales of Arise best skills: 5 to unlock for every character ASAP

If you want to succeed in Tales of Arise, you’re going to need to enhance your skills. Every character in the latest installment of Bandai Namco’s RPG series has his or her own unique skill tree, along with individual titles that unlock additional abilities. Some titles can be obtained by simply progressing the main story, others are optional and a bit trickier to find. Each title is represented as a ring with five skills attached to it — the skill at the top of every ring is automatically unlocked when you receive the title.
Video GamesIGN

Game Scoop! 642: Sony's Big Marvel and Star Wars Surprises

On this episode of Game Scoop! we discuss some of the biggest announcements and surprises from Sony's Playstation Showcase. We also take a stroll down memory lane with some viewer questions about our favorite years in gaming and a few split-screen titles that really made an impact on us. Plus video game 20 questions! Scoop!
Video GamesIGN

How Oxenfree II's Villains Are Affecting the Original Game

Oxenfree 2's villains are messing with sources so powerful, they're actually affecting the fabric of the original Oxenfree, thanks to a series of new radio broadcasts being incorporated into the PC version of Oxenfree. Night School Studio, the developers behind the series, explain what's happening, their unique approach to fleshing out the world of the beloved adventure game, and how it will inform the Oxenfree 2 story and villains players will meet in 2022. Learn more about this unique Oxenfree ARG straight from the developers behind it in this new update video.
Video GamesIGN

10 Minutes of Blastoise Gameplay

On September 1st, the Kanto region water starter, Blastoise, got added into Pokmon Unite as a Defender class. Blastoise has an array of abilities to keep enemies at bay using its surf, hydro pump, and rapid spin moves. So check out this gameplay of Blastoise in a Pokemon Unite standard match.
Video Gamesgamingrespawn.com

Twelve Minutes Review

Has there ever been a moment in your life that you wish you could relive if you had the chance? If so, then chances are you are not the only one. Today we are going to be taking a dive into a new game from publisher Annapurna Interactive, Twelve Minutes.
Video GamesIGN

Iglia Wastes, The Fagan Ruins, and Ulzebek

This next area is between Ulzebek and the Fagan Ruins. It's a really expansive area with a few treasure chests and gathering spots, including a Dahnan Owl at the very top of the ladder. When you're ready, head towards the Campfire marked on the Map to watch a cutscene and unlock Cooking. You can only make Porridge right now.
Video GamesIGN

Far Cry 6 - Game Overview Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Far Cry 6 for a deep dive and look at the world of Yara, gameplay, and the story revealed so far. In Far Cry 6, you join a modern guerilla uprising as Dani Rojas--who is on a path to take down Yaran Dictator, Antón Castillo. Far Cry 6, the upcoming open-world first-person shooter game, launches on October 7, 2021.
Video GamesIGN

WarioWare Gets It (Kind of) Plus Nintendo's Involvement in Retro and Metroid Prime - NVC 577

Welcoooome to Nintendo Voice Chat! A brand new WarioWare hits store shelves this week, and Casey DeFreitas is joined by Tom Marks, Taylor Lyles, and Rebekah Valentine to talk all about Wario's latest wacky game. Plus, hear about IGN's reviews for Life Is Strange: True Colors and Baldo: The Guardian Owls. And, a new interview is shedding light on Nintendo's involvement with Retro Studios during the development of Metroid Prime. All that and more, this week on NVC! Check out the interview from Kiwi Talkz for even more tidbits about Metroid Prime and Retro Studios.

Comments / 0

Community Policy