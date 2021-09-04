Evergate Developers React to 30 Minute Speedrun

This article is all about the top 5 React interview questions that beginners should know and how to answer them in an interview. This article will be necessary for those who will face a junior/senior React developer interview. If you’re looking to build a robust web application, chances are that React may be a good fit for you. Here are essential interview questions to ask and some advanced concepts to know. The best answer should be: "React is a small library focused on building UI components, it is necessarily different from a lot of other JavaScript frameworks".