Jacksonville, FL

Vendors set up shop at The Beaches Green Market on 904 Day

By Gretchen Kernbach, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 7 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a tough year for PVB Gifts owner Max Movsovitz.

“My car was all loaded on March 13 for my first show of 2020, which was going to be the next day, and then that afternoon it was announced everything would shut down,” Movsovitz said.

COVID-19 shut down the country and his business.

“Everything came to a screeching halt,” Movsovitz said.

Now a year and a half later, Movsovitz finds himself back in the swing of things at The Beaches Green Market on 904 Day.

“904 day is just a great way to celebrate Jacksonville and the surrounding areas and all my merchandise is definitely geared to locals. It’s all Jacksonville signs, Jax beaches, Ponte Vedra, St. Augustine,” Movsovitz said.

Days like today that support local businesses help get vendors back to where they were pre-pandemic.

“I think 904 day gives them that option to actually get to know who their local vendors, local businesses are,” Dig Local Network Board President Joann Wallace said.

All the vendors at Penman Park are part of the more than 2.7 million small businesses in Florida.

Some vendors got their start during the pandemic. Jonathan Hill started Bae Candle in April last year.

STORY: “It smells bad”: Baymeadows retention pond drained, leaves neighbors full of concerns

“Now it’s the time to create your own, settle your own, push your own,” Hill said.

Regardless of whether they are old or new, 904 Day is a way to celebrate all small businesses across Jacksonville.

