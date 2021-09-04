CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Alex Brown Reviews Folklorn by Angela Mi Young Hur

locusmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolklorn , Angela Mi Young Hur (Erewhon 978-1645660163, $26.95, 416pp, hc) April 2021. It’s rare that I finish a book and find myself at a loss as to how to review it, but here we are with Angela Mi Young Hur’s sophomore novel Folklorn. Ostensibly, it is a novel about the daughter of immigrants trying to solve the mystery of what happened to her sister, but it is so much more than that. So, so, so much more. Genre-defying and emotionally unsettling, it is a book that refuses to stay in whatever category the reader wants to put it.

locusmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean War#416pp#American#Africans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Maya C. James Reviews Home Is Not a Country by Safia Elhillo

Home Is Not a Country , Safia Elhillo (Make Me a World/ Random House Children’s 978-0-593-17705-1, $17.99, 224pp, hc) March 2021. Cover by Shaylin Wallace. “What if?” is the question that guides Nima’s journey across time and borders. What if her mother had stayed in Sudan, rather than living in a country where their language is feared and hated? What if Nima was a graceful girl, who spoke Arabic gracefully and poured peppermint-milk tea without spilling a drop? What if Nima could shrink herself, and become a new version of herself? One that would bring her dead father back?
Musictownline.org

REVIEW POTPOURRI: Harry C. Browne

A ten-inch acoustically recorded shellac, Columbia A2179, featured singer and banjo player Harry C. Browne (1878-1954) performing Balm of Gilead, while side two contained another banjoist Fred Van Epps (1878-1960) playing Southern Medley, comprised of such quaint tunes as Old Folks at Home, Jordan Is a Hard Road to Travel, Kentucky Home, Clime Up Chillern and Carve that Possum.
Books & Literaturelmu.edu

BOOK REVIEW: TO THE WARM HORIZON BY CHOI JIN-YOUNG

BRIANNA HIRAMI WRITES — Choi Jin-Young’s To The Warm Horizon (2021) captivates its readers by revealing the dark and difficult truth surrounding human nature. However, we come to understand that there is often love and glimpses of hope throughout periods of complete chaos. This page-turning novel starts off by briskly and adeptly describing the horrific state that the world is in through the point-of-view of four different voices.
Books & Literaturelocusmag.com

Gary K. Wolfe Reviews Revelator by Daryl Gregory

Revelator , Daryl Gregory (Knopf 978-0-525-65738-5, $27.00, 352pp, hc) August 2021. As he demonstrated again earlier this year with The Album of Dr. Moreau, Daryl Gregory is among our most inventive and eclectic writers, but there are a few themes that recur often enough that they begin to seem like preoccupations, if not quite obsessions. One is that families are weird, and dealing with them can be especially trying if you thought you’d escaped by moving away (as in The Devil’s Alphabet or parts of Spoonbenders). Another is the nature of consciousness and perception, which Gregory sometimes explores through supernatural or religious motifs (possession was a major plot element in his first novel Pandemonium, back in 2008), sometimes through neurology (as in his classic story “Second Person, Present Tense”), and sometimes by suggesting that neurological disorders and religious visions might be sides of the same coin, perhaps due to brain disease or drug use (as in his story “Damascus” or the novel Afterparty). So we’re never quite sure if the odd manifestations in a Gregory story are going to veer off in the direction of SF or fantasy (or sometimes horror), or just keep us in that liminal space of – well, oddness. This is certainly the case with Revelator, which shares with Spoonbenders its portrait of a complex and strangely gifted family, with The Devil’s Alphabet a semi-autobiographical setting of rural Tennessee, and with “Damascus” some intriguing speculations about religion and revelation. But it’s very much its own novel, held together by one of Gregory’s most intriguing and memorable characters.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Jamie Otis Updates Fans On Nephew, Did He Survive?

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis was called to return home over the weekend because of a family emergency. At the time, she shared a photo of them driving home saying they were trying to get there as fast as they could. Her original post was vague from when they first arrived. Now, Tuesday, Jamie is sharing more about her nephew. Did he survive?
EntertainmentPosted by
The US Sun

Mystery of ‘The Falling Man’ who plunged from World Trade Centre on 9/11… and we still don’t know his name 20 years on

CAPTURED on camera falling straight down as he plunged to his death from the World Trade Centre - there are few more horrific images from 9/11. The so-called "Falling Man" was snapped by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew as he fell from the North Tower on September 11, 2001 - yet 20 years on, we still don't know his name.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Flash actor Logan Williams cause of death finally confirmed

"The Flash" star Logan Williams’ official cause of death has been released by Canada’s BC Coroners Service — over a year after the 16-year-old died in April 2020. According to the coroner’s report, exclusively obtained by The Post Wednesday, the late star died from an "unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)" and was classified as "accidental."
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Prince's Oldest Brother & Heir to His Estate John Nelson Passed Away, Sister Announced in Heartbreaking Post

Late American singer and songwriter Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, has announced the death of her older brother and heir to the singer's estate, John Nelson. On April 21, 2016, the world mourned the death of celebrated singer and multi-instrumentalist Prince, who was known for his flamboyant lifestyle, androgynous persona, and incredible vocal range.

Comments / 0

Community Policy