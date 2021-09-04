Alex Brown Reviews Folklorn by Angela Mi Young Hur

Revelator , Daryl Gregory (Knopf 978-0-525-65738-5, $27.00, 352pp, hc) August 2021. As he demonstrated again earlier this year with The Album of Dr. Moreau, Daryl Gregory is among our most inventive and eclectic writers, but there are a few themes that recur often enough that they begin to seem like preoccupations, if not quite obsessions. One is that families are weird, and dealing with them can be especially trying if you thought you’d escaped by moving away (as in The Devil’s Alphabet or parts of Spoonbenders). Another is the nature of consciousness and perception, which Gregory sometimes explores through supernatural or religious motifs (possession was a major plot element in his first novel Pandemonium, back in 2008), sometimes through neurology (as in his classic story “Second Person, Present Tense”), and sometimes by suggesting that neurological disorders and religious visions might be sides of the same coin, perhaps due to brain disease or drug use (as in his story “Damascus” or the novel Afterparty). So we’re never quite sure if the odd manifestations in a Gregory story are going to veer off in the direction of SF or fantasy (or sometimes horror), or just keep us in that liminal space of – well, oddness. This is certainly the case with Revelator, which shares with Spoonbenders its portrait of a complex and strangely gifted family, with The Devil’s Alphabet a semi-autobiographical setting of rural Tennessee, and with “Damascus” some intriguing speculations about religion and revelation. But it’s very much its own novel, held together by one of Gregory’s most intriguing and memorable characters.