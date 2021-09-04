CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Students mourn 15 Miami-Dade school staffers who died from COVID-19 in last 10 days, report says

By Sophia Ankel
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39NJX1_0bmg683a00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZJyav_0bmg683a00
A student wears a mask on the first day of school after summer vacation in north of Miami, on August 18, 2021.

Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

  • Fifteen Miami-Dade school staffers have died from COVID-19 in the past 10 days, local media said.
  • One of the staffers was a third-grade teacher who ran a mentoring program for minority students.
  • It is unknown when the employees contracted COVID-19.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Fifteen staffers in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools District have died from COVID-19 in the past 10 days, according to reports from local media.

Sonia Diaz, a spokesperson for several unions in the school district, confirmed the number of deaths to NBC 6 on Friday.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools resumed classes on August 23, but it is unknown exactly when the employees contracted COVID-19.

"The loss of any of our employees is one that is always profoundly felt as every member of this organization is considered a part of the Miami-Dade County Public Schools family," a spokesperson said, according to NBC 6. "We extend our hearts and prayers to the loved ones of those whose lives have recently been lost."

Not all teachers have been identified yet. A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools said it does not release information regarding the cause of death of employees.

One of the teachers that have been identified is Abe Coleman, a third-grade math teacher known for running a mentoring program for minority male students called 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. It is not known whether Coleman was vaccinated or not.

"I am deeply saddened by this heartbreaking loss. Mr. Coleman was one of the best that @5000RoleModels had working with our boys," Congresswoman Frederica Wilson wrote on Twitter .

Wilson also described Coleman as "a highly motivated, dedicated, and inspirational site leader" who "will be dearly missed."

United Teachers of Dade also confirmed the death of Michael Thomas, a technology teacher at William H. Turner Technical Arts High School, who passed away on Monday.

Thomas, who has been teaching for more than 10 years, was in the classroom during the first and second days of school before he was hospitalized. It is not known whether he was vaccinated.

"I was sad about it because he was a really great teacher," former student Bryce told Local 10. "It devastated me...it just broke something within me."

The Miami-Dade schools have defied Governor Ron DeSantis' ban on mask mandates , requiring masking among its students and staff.

Miami-Dade County has one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the state, according to a tracker by the Miami Herald. Around 67% of the county's total population is fully vaccinated.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 59

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Insider

Insider

128K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Miami-dade County, FL
Education
Miami, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Miami-dade County, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederica Wilson
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Abe Coleman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#High School#Role Models#Nbc#United Teachers Of Dade#The Miami Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy