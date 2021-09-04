CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Many messages between lawmakers on arrest may remain secret

By JULIA SHUMWAY
NewsTimes
 7 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — When one Democratic state senator was arrested at the start of August, his colleagues snapped into action. Within 24 hours, the 13 other members of the Senate Democratic caucus released three separate statements –one expressing confusion at Tony Navarrete’s arrest, a second sharing resources for sexual assault victims and a statement of faith in the criminal justice system after they learned the charges against him, and a third calling on Navarrete to resign after they learned the details of his alleged crimes.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Rebecca Rios
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Legislature#Ap#Democratic#Democrats#Covid#Whatsapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming In 2021?

) — The pandemic continues almost a year and a half after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated, and President Biden recently announced a strengthening of efforts to encourage vaccines. The rise in cases could slow the improving economy. Meanwhile, some people have yet to experience any real recovery at all. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended on Labor Day. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those who are still struggling to make ends meet. A few places have recognized that need for additional help and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide another stimulus check in 2021?
Presidential Electionhngn.com

Joe Biden Won't Be Able To Finish Presidential Term as More Americans Turn Against the President, International Expert Claims

President Joe Biden won't get to the completion of his presidential term, according to renowned international professor Joe Siracusa, who cautioned the 78-year-old leader that the job "ages people." Professor Joseph Siracusa, a political scientist, warned that the position of president "ages people," noting that many presidents appear healthier and...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
Politicsmediaite.com

Dana Perino Suggests Biden Made Vaccine Mandate Announcement Partly to Help Gavin Newsom

Fox News’ Dana Perino suggested on The Five Friday that part of the reason President Joe Biden announced new vaccine mandates was to help California Governor Gavin Newsom. Newsom is facing a recall election next week, and right now the leading challenger to replace him — if the recall succeeds — is Republican talk radio host Larry Elder. As of this posting the most recent polls show Newsom with a double-digit lead.
Presidential ElectionCBS News

In speech taking on Trump, Christie calls on Republicans to renounce conspiracy theories and discredit extremists "in our midst"

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was once a close adviser to former President Trump, told Republicans gathered at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library Thursday evening that the party must "face the realities of the 2020 election," discredit the "extremists in our midst" and "renounce the conspiracy theories." While...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

Biden wanders out of place while first lady speaks at DC middle school

President Joe Biden appeared to wander out of place Friday while first lady Jill Biden delivered a speech at a Washington, D.C., middle school. While Jill Biden discussed the "mix of emotions" each school year brings, the president lifted his hand to his face, as if to cover his eyes to see something, before wandering behind the first lady and out of frame, footage showed .
U.S. Politicsthecheyennepost.com

Two candidates leave House race on day of Trump endorsement

It took only hours for two candidates to drop out of Wyoming’s House race after Donald Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman in her bid to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney. Both Bryan Miller and Darin Smith have ended their candidacies, and said they will commit to backing Hageman. Miller, chairman of the...
Congress & Courtsthejacksonpress.org

A Harris Endorsement Ends in Murder

A criminal posted bail thanks to an organization Kamala Harris touted last year. He was arrested for killing a man. A career criminal was able to post bail after being arrested on domestic abuse charges thanks to the Minnesota Freedom Fund. So what? you may say. Well, he was arrested last week and charged with second degree murder for shooting 38-year-old Luis Martinez Ortiz in a road rage incident last month. But wait, there’s more — the role of America’s vice president.
Arizona Statetennesseestar.com

Two Arizona Lawmakers Resign in Single Day

Two state lawmakers in Arizona, one from each political party, resigned Wednesday. “To my constituents & colleagues, I’m writing to inform you of my resignation, effective September 30th, from my House seat in Legislative District 11. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve with you, the Republican caucus, and the entire House,” Rep. Bret Roberts (D-AZ-11) announced on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy