Moncks Corner, SC

Moncks Corner PD releases more info on Berkeley High School lockdown

By ABC News 4
abcnews4.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Moncks Corner Police Department released more information on an incident Thursday that put Berkeley High School under lockdown. Police say a 39-year-old woman violated the law by causing a disturbance at the school on September 2. According to an arrest warrant, the suspect began yelling during a meeting with the school. The meeting was to discuss recent incidents with the suspect's daughter, who had been involved in altercations.

