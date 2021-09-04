3 Keys for Boston Uprising To Beat the Toronto Defiant in Play-Ins

The Seoul Dynasty is in an interesting position. Though they get a bye to the second round, that means that they do not know who they will play. The team will need to split their focus and practice between two very different teams. Both the Hangzhou Spark and the Philadelphia Fusion, though they need to play more matches, know exactly who they will play. With no more hero bans as well as not having a major patch right before the playoffs this seems to have less potential for a major shake-up than other years. Here is a look at the Seoul Dynasty’s possible two matchups this coming weekend for the play-ins.