Cops find woman dead behind bushes in Washington Heights park

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
Daily News
7 days ago
 7 days ago
During a search of Highbridge Park, the body of a woman in her 40s was found behind a thatch of bushes and trees on Friday, cops said. Mariela Lombard/for New York Daily News

A woman was found dead in a Washington Heights park by police responding to a report of an assault, officials said on Saturday.

Cops made the sad discovery after being called to the southern end of Highbridge Park near Edgecombe Ave. and W. 157th St., near Coogan’s Bluff, at about 8:40 a.m. on Friday.

Officers did not find an assault in progress. But as they searched the park, they discovered the body of a woman in her 40s behind a thatch of bushes and trees, cops said.

There were no apparent signs of violence, and some drug paraphernalia was found on the ground next to her.

The victim had no identification on her. She was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored socks, and she had a black sweater tied around her waist, cops said.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Daily News

Daily News

