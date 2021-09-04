CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

By Steve Gardner, USA TODAY
It doesn't get much better than this to kick off the college football season: An opening-week interconference matchup between a pair of top-five teams.

ACC powerhouse Clemson, ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason football coaches poll , will take on perennial SEC contender Georgia, ranked No. 5 in the nation Saturday night in Charlotte. The winner could have an inside track for the No. 1 spot when the next poll is released.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney won't have Trevor Lawrence running the offense this season after he was taken No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. However, second-year quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei started twice last season for an injured Lawrence and looked more than capable of handling the job.

Meanwhile, Georgia returns a ton of talent on the defensive side -- and may have the nation's best run defense under head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs offense should be explosive with JT Daniels at quarterback for a full season. He threw for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns in four games last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbAyQ_0bmg5Bj900
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei throws the ball during the Tigers' annual spring game in April. Ken Ruinard, USA TODAY Sports

What time does Clemson vs. Georgia start?

The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 4, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

What TV channel is Clemson vs. Georgia on?

The game will be shown nationally on ABC.

How can I watch Clemson vs. Georgia online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on the ESPN app.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, how to watch

