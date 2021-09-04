Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, how to watch
It doesn't get much better than this to kick off the college football season: An opening-week interconference matchup between a pair of top-five teams.
ACC powerhouse Clemson, ranked No. 2 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA preseason football coaches poll , will take on perennial SEC contender Georgia, ranked No. 5 in the nation Saturday night in Charlotte. The winner could have an inside track for the No. 1 spot when the next poll is released.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney won't have Trevor Lawrence running the offense this season after he was taken No. 1 overall in the NFL draft. However, second-year quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei started twice last season for an injured Lawrence and looked more than capable of handling the job.
Meanwhile, Georgia returns a ton of talent on the defensive side -- and may have the nation's best run defense under head coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs offense should be explosive with JT Daniels at quarterback for a full season. He threw for 1,231 yards and 10 touchdowns in four games last year.
What time does Clemson vs. Georgia start?
The game will start at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 4, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.
What TV channel is Clemson vs. Georgia on?
The game will be shown nationally on ABC.
How can I watch Clemson vs. Georgia online via live stream?
The game can be streamed on the ESPN app.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, how to watch
Comments / 1