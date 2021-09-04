A Nice Start to the Weekend – 9-4-21
We’ve got a great weekend to look forward to in West Texas, with high temperatures remaining consistent in the 90s for both today and tomorrow!. Rain chances will finally subside in the Basin this afternoon as well, but we’ll see a return of those chances tomorrow as a weak wave of energy moves in from the North. Any rain that does develop is not likely to complicate travel plans or leave us with flooding or severe weather concerns.www.yourbasin.com
Comments / 0