Entergy provides power restoration dates for residents following Hurricane Ida

Entergy now has estimated restoration times for all customers affected by Hurricane Ida across Southeast Louisiana.

They say that despite extensive damage across the region, crews have nearly completed assessing the full damage from the storm. The company continues to direct its more than 23,000-person strong workforce toward restoring customers as safely and as quickly is possible.

Since Ida's landfall, Entergy crews have restored 193,000 customers across Louisiana following peak outages of 902,000.

The company announced restoration times for most customers on Friday morning . As damage assessments came in throughout the day, teams were able to better provide clearer times of restoration for those more-impacted areas in the direct path of Ida.

"The damage our crews have encountered is sobering," said Philip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. "We know our restoration work is critical to start the road to recovery for the region. We have assembled a massive workforce and will continue to make substantial progress in the coming days."

ESTIMATED RESTORATION TIMES: (as of Friday September 3, 2021 at 9:30 pm)

Ascension Parish

Sept. 7

Assumption Parish

Sept. 22

East and West Feliciana Parish

Sept. 3

East Bank of Jefferson Parish

Sept. 8

East Baton Rouge Parish

Sept. 6

Iberville Parish

Sept. 3

Lafourche Parish

Sept. 29*

Livingston Parish

Sept. 7

Lower Jefferson Parish

Sept.29*

Orleans Parish

Sept. 8

Plaquemines Parish with the exception of Belle Chasse which will be Sept. 10

Sept. 29 *

St. Bernard Parish

Sept. 7

St. Charles Parish

Sept. 29*

St. James Parish

Sept. 17

St. John Parish

Sept. 17

St. Tammany Parish

Sept. 10

Tangipahoa Parish

Sept. 17

Terrebonne Parish

Sept. 29*

Washington Parish

Sept. 10

Westbank of Jefferson Parish

Sept. 8

West Baton Rouge Parish

Sept. 3

* These represent no later than dates and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration.

Entergy says that restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers for a given parish and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer.

"While we are able to provide breakdowns by parish, more detailed information will be made available as the restoration effort continues. Please note, our process will prioritize critical infrastructure first, followed by the repairs that will get the largest number of customers on at once. We expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within each parish well in advance of the anticipated restoration date."

Crews have identified nearly 17,000 downed poles, nearly 5 million feet of downed wire and more than 3,700 damaged transformers. As crews work to restore service, customers using generators should ensure they are taking all safety precautions.

For additional information on the company's restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida, visit entergy.com/hurricaneida

