CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Entergy provides power restoration dates for residents following Hurricane Ida

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gk8Gu_0bmg41wv00

Entergy now has estimated restoration times for all customers affected by Hurricane Ida across Southeast Louisiana.

They say that despite extensive damage across the region, crews have nearly completed assessing the full damage from the storm. The company continues to direct its more than 23,000-person strong workforce toward restoring customers as safely and as quickly is possible.

Since Ida's landfall, Entergy crews have restored 193,000 customers across Louisiana following peak outages of 902,000.

The company announced restoration times for most customers on Friday morning . As damage assessments came in throughout the day, teams were able to better provide clearer times of restoration for those more-impacted areas in the direct path of Ida.

"The damage our crews have encountered is sobering," said Philip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. "We know our restoration work is critical to start the road to recovery for the region. We have assembled a massive workforce and will continue to make substantial progress in the coming days."

ESTIMATED RESTORATION TIMES: (as of Friday September 3, 2021 at 9:30 pm)

Ascension Parish
Sept. 7

Assumption Parish
Sept. 22

East and West Feliciana Parish
Sept. 3

East Bank of Jefferson Parish
Sept. 8

East Baton Rouge Parish
Sept. 6

Iberville Parish
Sept. 3

Lafourche Parish
Sept. 29*

Livingston Parish
Sept. 7

Lower Jefferson Parish
Sept.29*

Orleans Parish
Sept. 8

Plaquemines Parish with the exception of Belle Chasse which will be Sept. 10
Sept. 29 *

St. Bernard Parish
Sept. 7

St. Charles Parish
Sept. 29*

St. James Parish
Sept. 17

St. John Parish
Sept. 17

St. Tammany Parish
Sept. 10

Tangipahoa Parish
Sept. 17

Terrebonne Parish
Sept. 29*

Washington Parish
Sept. 10

Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Sept. 8

West Baton Rouge Parish
Sept. 3

* These represent no later than dates and the company will explore every option to expedite restoration.

Entergy says that restoration dates represent the vast majority of customers for a given parish and a few customers in the most affected areas could still be without power for longer.

"While we are able to provide breakdowns by parish, more detailed information will be made available as the restoration effort continues. Please note, our process will prioritize critical infrastructure first, followed by the repairs that will get the largest number of customers on at once. We expect to begin powering critical facilities and other social infrastructure within each parish well in advance of the anticipated restoration date."

Crews have identified nearly 17,000 downed poles, nearly 5 million feet of downed wire and more than 3,700 damaged transformers. As crews work to restore service, customers using generators should ensure they are taking all safety precautions.

For additional information on the company's restoration efforts following Hurricane Ida, visit entergy.com/hurricaneida

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Parish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entergy#Hurricane Ida#Social Infrastructure#Extreme Weather#Jefferson Parish#East Baton Rouge Parish#Lafourche Parish#Livingston Parish#Orleans Parish#Belle Chasse#St Bernard Parish#St James Parish#Terrebonne Parish#Washington Parish#West Baton Rouge Parish#Poles#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Lafourche Parish, LAlafourchegazette.com

Entergy gives estimate for Lafourche power restoration

Entergy has given an update on when electricity might return to Lafourche Parish. The power supplier said that Lafourche should have 100% power restoration by September 29 – a date that should ease some of the concerns of locals who feared that lights could be out through the rest of the year.
Terrebonne Parish, LAhoumatimes.com

Entergy provides restoration details for Terrebonne, Lafourche

Entergy held a press conference Saturday morning as hundreds of thousands of residents across southeast Louisiana are still without lights in Hurricane Ida’s aftermath. Earlier this week, the energy company — which serves over 40,000 customers in Lafourche and 27,000 in Terrebonne — gave the two Bayou Region parishes an estimated by Sept. 29 date for restoration, with power coming online in some areas before then.
Carthage, MOkoamnewsnow.com

Volunteers return to Carthage after restoring power to communities hit by Hurricane Ida

CARTHAGE, Mo. –After a week of 16 hour days spent restoring power following the devastation of Hurricane Ida, volunteer crews are returning home. “I mean in an event like this where we have a hurricane, we have all of this for warning, knowing that it’s coming and the level of the hurricane and the strength of it allows us to position people in a proper place ready to go when it actually does hit land and cause the destruction, so, we were ready to go,” said General Manager Chuck Bryant.
New Orleans, LAtheneworleanstribune.com

RTA Restores Limited Service to Assist Residents in Hurricane Ida Recovery

The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority today announced the restoration of limited bus service to support the city’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Ida. Limited service will be restored along the following routes:. · 27-Louisiana (modified route from Broad St. to Tchoupitoulas St.) · 39-Tulane. · 47-Canal. · 88-St. Claude (modified...
New Orleans, LAwbrz.com

Entergy announces preliminary estimated times of power restoration

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy New Orleans announced Friday a series of estimated power restoration times for south Louisiana. Below is a list of preliminary estimated restoration times for affected communities. Entergy says these are general descriptions of its local network. The company adds that cities and towns within those networks...
Energy Industrypostsouth.com

Entergy, Demco working to restore power throughout area

Both Demco and Entergy continue to make progress restoring electricity to the thousands of customers experiencing outages in southeast Louisiana and parts of Mississippi. The company said restoration continues where it is safe to work, and where power can be received. Work crews are continuing damage assessments for all portions...
New Orleans, LAaudacy.com

Entergy makes great leap forward in restoring power

Speaking at New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s early afternoon press conference, Entergy President and CEO Deanna Rodriguez says the company has made a great leap forward in restoring power to New Orleans. “Overnight we overcame a huge hurdle,” Rodriguez said. “At approximately 1am Entergy crews turned on power for some...
Terrebonne Parish, LAhoumatimes.com

Entergy in Assessment Phase to Restore Power in the Bayou Region

Entergy is still in the assessment phase in the Bayou Region, a spokesperson told the Times Tuesday night. Once the phase is complete, the company said they can begin to work the plan that gets critical infrastructure back online first, following by repairs that will get the largest amount of customers back on at once.

Comments / 0

Community Policy