Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 p.m., CBS Latest line: Patriots are favored by 3 points. Over/under: 43. Dave Hyde, Sports Columnist: Dolphins 24, Patriots 22 This is a coin flip with all the individual progression the Dolphins expected to make this offseason and all the changes the Patriots had. But the coin landed heads. The revamped Dolphins go into Gillette Stadium and just have enough to come ...