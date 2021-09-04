Robbers Hit Man With Car In San Francisco Before Beating, Robbing Him

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A San Francisco restaurant worker is recovering after robbers intentionally hit him with a car and beat him unconscious before taking his possessions.

Jose Baez said the robbery happened on August 14th. He was walking home from work after a late-night shift at Uncle Boy’s restaurant in the city’s Inner Richmond District where he works as a line chef. He said as he walked in the crosswalk at the intersection of Geary Boulevard and 3rd Avenue, a car hit him and broke his right leg.

He said four people jumped out of the car. One man hit him with a glass bottle while he was on the ground before all of them repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head. He said he blacked out and woke up in the hospital. His wallet, phone, watch, and backpack were all taken from him.

“When I woke up in the hospital, I remember the doctors stitching my head. I was drenched in blood. The doctor told me I needed knee surgery and my nose was fractured,” said Baez in Spanish.

He’s now recovering at home. It’s been more than two weeks since the attack. He said there is still a lot of physical and psychological pain.

“I feel bad because I can’t walk. I depend on someone else to help me go to the bathroom. I am in pain. I have nightmares at night,” said Baez.

“For somebody to just run a car into you and rob you is crazy. I’ve never heard of that before,” said John Espejo, the owner of Uncle Boy’s and Baez’s boss.

Espejo said Baez is very lucky to be alive. He set up a GoFundMe page for Baez which as of Friday evening has raised about $33,000 toward his medical bills since he doesn’t have health insurance.

“He’s always been a great guy, super nice. He’s a hard worker,” said Espejo.

Doctors told Baez he has a long road to recovery. He needs at least one more surgery and physical therapy.

“Honestly, I am not angry at the attackers,” said Baez. “I try not to think about them. But I do want justice.”

Baez said the police have not made any arrests. They told him it’s under investigation.