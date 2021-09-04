CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Robbers Hit Man With Car In San Francisco Before Beating, Robbing Him

By Da Lin
Posted by 
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Chiw_0bmg3mye00

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A San Francisco restaurant worker is recovering after robbers intentionally hit him with a car and beat him unconscious before taking his possessions.

Jose Baez said the robbery happened on August 14th. He was walking home from work after a late-night shift at Uncle Boy’s restaurant in the city’s Inner Richmond District where he works as a line chef. He said as he walked in the crosswalk at the intersection of Geary Boulevard and 3rd Avenue, a car hit him and broke his right leg.

He said four people jumped out of the car. One man hit him with a glass bottle while he was on the ground before all of them repeatedly punched and kicked him in the head. He said he blacked out and woke up in the hospital. His wallet, phone, watch, and backpack were all taken from him.

“When I woke up in the hospital, I remember the doctors stitching my head. I was drenched in blood. The doctor told me I needed knee surgery and my nose was fractured,” said Baez in Spanish.

He’s now recovering at home. It’s been more than two weeks since the attack. He said there is still a lot of physical and psychological pain.

“I feel bad because I can’t walk. I depend on someone else to help me go to the bathroom. I am in pain. I have nightmares at night,” said Baez.

“For somebody to just run a car into you and rob you is crazy. I’ve never heard of that before,” said John Espejo, the owner of Uncle Boy’s and Baez’s boss.

Espejo said Baez is very lucky to be alive. He set up a GoFundMe page for Baez which as of Friday evening has raised about $33,000 toward his medical bills since he doesn’t have health insurance.

“He’s always been a great guy, super nice. He’s a hard worker,” said Espejo.

Doctors told Baez he has a long road to recovery. He needs at least one more surgery and physical therapy.

“Honestly, I am not angry at the attackers,” said Baez. “I try not to think about them. But I do want justice.”

Baez said the police have not made any arrests. They told him it’s under investigation.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
38K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Richmond, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit Man#Robbers#Kpix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
San Francisco, CAcbslocal.com

22-Year-Old Man Shot In San Francisco Hunters Point Neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 22-year-old man was struck by gunfire in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood on Thursday night, police said. The shooting was reported around 10:10 p.m. on Reardon Road, where officers found the injured victim and arrested two men, ages 19 and 23, on suspicion of the shooting.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
CBS San Francisco

Man Stabbed To Death In San Francisco Haight-Ashbury District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man was killed in an apparent stabbing attack in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District Wednesday morning, police said. Officers responded to a call of a person on the ground bleeding the area of Haight and Shrader streets just after 6 a.m. and found a man suffering from possible stab wounds. The 65-year-old man was taken to a hospital and despite life-saving efforts he died of his injuries. The victim was not immediately identified. Other details of the investigation were not available from police. Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
San Francisco, CAMercury News

Officials ID man killed in San Francisco shooting

SAN FRANCISCO — A 48-year-old man killed in an attack and shooting in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood last week has been identified by the city’s Medical Examiner’s Office as Theodore Tolliver, officials said Friday. On August 17, officers learned of an early morning shooting in the 800 block of Larkin...
San Francisco, CAKRON4

San Francisco city employees save overdosing man

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On the same day as his 99-year-old grandmother died in El Salvador, Kevin Funes saved a man overdosing in their car. “One life lost, another one saved,” Funes said. “It’s been quite a day.”. Funes, a supervisor with the San Francisco Public Works graffiti abatement team,...
San Francisco, CAcbslocal.com

Man Injured In Shooting In San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Police were looking for a gunman who shot and injured a 35-year-old man in San Francisco’s Mission District on Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Mission and Erie streets, where the victim said he was on the sidewalk and heard the sound of shots fired, then realized he had been struck by the gunfire, police said.
San Francisco, CAaudacy.com

Police reveal identity of San Francisco man killed in Tenderloin

A man killed in a shooting in the Tenderloin neighborhood last week has been identified by the San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office. Theodore Tolliver, a 48-year-old San Francisco resident, was shot in the 800 block of Larkin St. on Aug. 17. Officials said that three suspects allegedly attacked Tolliver in...
San Francisco, CAMercury News

San Francisco homicide: Teen from famous wrestling family was shot

San Francisco police have released information about a homicide from a month ago, the shooting death of a teenage girl from a famous wrestling family. Jaedah Tofaeono, 16, was shot around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, July 30, in the first block of Bertha Lane, in the Bayview neighborhood, the police said. She and her 45-year-old aunt, who was also shot, were taken to a hospital. The girl died there; the aunt’s injuries were not life-threatening.
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Mortified San Francisco

The comedy/storytelling sensation returns to SF FRI SEP 10TH! Witness adults sharing their actual, embarrassing, & hilarious teen diaries in front of total strangers! As seen on NETFLIX, & heard on THE MORTIFIED PODCAST, check out this show in a covid safe club- LIVE! www.getmortified.com. Get $5 off with code:...
Aptos, CAKRON4

Suspected killers hid with classmates after school stabbing, Santa Cruz deputies say

APTOS, Calif. (KRON) — Aptos High School students returned to school Friday for the first time since one of their classmates was stabbed to death on campus. One freshman said she was terrified when she saw Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies rush into the school with guns drawn Tuesday afternoon. The victim was found bleeding by the pool and deputies were not able to save him with CPR.
Oakland, CAKRON4

Oakland family mourns loss of 23-year-old shot and killed

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A family in Oakland is remembering a 23-year-old man who was shot and killed at a barbershop. Police are right now looking for suspects in connection with the killing that happened last weekend. 23-year-old Hassani Bell had plans to make a difference in his community. His...
San Jose, CAKRON4

San Jose police investigate Labor Day homicide

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed in San Jose on Labor Day. Officers from the San Jose Police Department were originally investigating a ‘suspicious death’ in the 200 block of E. Santa Clara, the report coming in around 10:45 a.m. On Tuesday morning, police confirmed it is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy