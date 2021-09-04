Questions and answers from ‘The Car Doctor’

Buying a used car can save money upfront, but depending on the car you purchase, you may end up pouring more money into it for repairs and maintenance. Subaru is generally a popular choice, but some models are not as well-received depending on the year. The 2012-13 Subaru Impreza falls into that category. Newer models, such as the 2021 Impreza, are typically more reliable and provide a comfortable ride at a reasonable price. However, even with a price under $20,000, it is out of reach for many people, and used cars often offer a cheaper way to get into a vehicle. So, before you buy that used Impreza, check out what Consumer Reports has to say about the 2012-13 model years.