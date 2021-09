Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla speaks at a press conference after remnants of Hurricane Ida struck the city. Screenshot from the City of Hoboken. After remnants of Hurricane Ida pummeled New Jersey with heavy rain, the city of Hoboken got reacquainted with an old nemesis: flooding. On the day after, at the start of the recovery effort, Mayor Ravi Bhalla pinned the cause of the recent extreme weather on climate change, and on those who profit from fossil fuels.