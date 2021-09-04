CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New England Patriots remain open to Stephon Gilmore trade, 3 potential destinations

By Matt Johnson
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LiZVZ_0bmg2wWT00

The New England Patriots hoped Stephon Gilmore would be healthy and signed to a new contract before Week 1 this fall. Instead, the All-Pro cornerback is sidelined to begin the year and he might have played one of his final games in the Patriots’ secondary.

Gilmore, a four-time Pro Bowl selection, skipped minicamp in an attempt to land a multi-year contract. When training camp arrived without a deal in sight, the 30-year-old reported for practices and then sat out camp. He was later placed on the reserve/PUP list, ruling him out for six games, a week before the regular season kicks off.

Click here for Sportsnaut’s New England Patriots preview

An incredibly valuable piece of the Patriots’ defense, Gilmore was the subject of NFL trade rumors last season and during the offseason. With Bill Belichick now prepared to play without him for the first six games, it’s possible Gilmore’s days in New England are numbered.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Patriots haven’t ruled out trading Gilmore. While nothing is reportedly imminent, New England might decide his fate depending on how its first six games unfold.

With that in mind, let’s examine three potential trade destinations for the All-Pro cornerback.

Find out where Stephon GIlmore Lands in our NFL top 100 player rankings

Stephon Gilmore traded to Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rK24_0bmg2wWT00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

One thing is evident in 2021, the Green Bay Packers are in win-now mode. Bringing Aaron Rodgers back and restructuring contracts to create cap space this year make this team’s intentions evident. If the Packers are going to put all their chips on 2021, a Gilmore trade makes sense.

Find out where the Green Bay Packers land in our NFL defense rankings

Yes, Green Bay would miss the benefit of having Gilmore for at least six games. But matchups against the New Orleans Saints, Detroit Lions, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears can easily be won without him. Once he is healthy, a corner tandem of Gilmore and Jaire Alexander, paired with the surrounding talent, creates an elite defense.

Tennessee Titans find their top cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQiZG_0bmg2wWT00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans receive a little credit for trying to improve their defense this offseason, but it wasn’t enough. There’s no denying this team boasts an offense capable of competing for a Super Bowl, but its lack of talent on the other side neutralizes any realistic hope of that happening. That’s where acquiring Gilmore might change things.

Check out Sportsnaut’s Tennessee Titans season preview

Belichick might not be against trading his top cornerback to an AFC contender, but he’d certainly prefer it not be someone like the Kansas City Chiefs or Buffalo Bills. A deal with old friends Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson, that’s acceptable. Gilmore becomes Tennessee’s top cornerback and helps this defense become respectable.

Seattle Seahawks acquire Stephon Gilmore

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LMir2_0bmg2wWT00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

While the Seattle Seahawks just traded away a cornerbacks, needs at the position can always pop up. Besides, this team is in a similar spot as the Packers and needs to surround Russell Wilson with as much talent as possible to have a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JuepU_0bmg2wWT00
Also Read:
NFL Power Rankings: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers up top entering Week 1

Adding a player like Gilmore makes life easier for everyone. Seattle gains a No. 1 cornerback who can shadow top receivers in man coverage and contain them. That allows Jamal Adams to focus on rushing the passer, an area of weakness on this defense. It would be an aggressive move, but we know this front office is never afraid to take a big swing.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

19K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#Espn#Stephon Gilmore Lands#The Green Bay Packers#The New Orleans Saints#Cincinnati Bengals#Titans#Afc#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Seattle Seahawks#Cowboys Vs Buccaneers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Is Out For The Season

Devin Funchess will have to wait a bit longer before he makes his official return to the gridiron. On Wednesday, the Green Bay Packers placed the veteran wide receiver on injured reserve. Since the Packers just placed Funchess on injured reserve, his season with the team is over. It’s a...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

O.J. Simpson Rips Cam Newton Following Patriots Release: VIDEO

O.J. Simpson slapped at Cam Newton’s vaccination status, saying the now former New England Patriots quarterback can’t be a leader if he can’t protect his team from COVID-19. Simpson still likes to give his opinion on NFL matters. After all, he set league rushing records when he was a tailback...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Packers’ New Uniform

The Green Bay Packers kicked off this Thursday by showcasing their new alternate uniforms, which are inspired by the the team’s look from 1950-1953. Green Bay’s alternate uniforms are all green, along with gold numbers and stripes. Packers CEO Mark Murphy couldn’t stop raving about the new jerseys in his latest press release.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPopculture

NFL Team Reportedly Showing Interest in Cam Newton After Being Released by Patriots

Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots on Tuesday but could be with a new NFL team very soon. According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the Dallas Cowboys will "do their due diligence" when it comes to Newton's availability. Jordan Schultz of ESPN then said the Cowboys will "begin exploring Newton" as a backup for Dak Prescott.
NFLAOL Corp

Patriots Reportedly Signing Former Cowboys Quarterback

As of now, Mac Jones is the only healthy quarterback on the New England Patriots’ 53-man roster. Since they’re lacking depth at the position, the front office is on the hunt for reinforcements. Earlier today, NFL insider Albert Breer reported that New England wants to re-sign Brian Hoyer before its...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend played key role in QB landing Patriots starting job over Cam Newton

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton for the New England Patriots’ starting job – thanks to a little help from his girlfriend, that is. Jones has been lauded by Patriots veterans and coach Bill Belichick himself for operating like he belonged in the big leagues. The rookie knew the playbook from cover to cover, and was recently asked about how he absorbed all that information in such a short span on WEEI’s Merloni and Fauria.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buccaneers: Rob Gronkowski disrespected by Patriots before 2021 return

The Buccaneers would never disrespect Rob Gronkowski as the Patriots have. The Patriots are lucky to have rostered the best quarterback and the best tight end in NFL history. Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski leave a legacy that will be hard for anyone to reach, which makes it all the more confusing that the Patriots would decide to disrespect Gronk before his return to New England this season with the Buccaneers.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Patriots Linebacker Has Telling Admission On Cam Newton

Several factors led to the New England Patriots‘ decision to cut Cam Newton this week, such as his command of the locker room and vaccination status. Judging by the latest report, it appears there might be another reason why Newton was released. According to former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich, rookie...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 potential landing spots for QB Cam Newton after leaving the Patriots

During the Tuesday morning rush to get rosters down to 53 players, it was reported that the New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton making him a free agent. While New England thinks they have found what’s next for them in the form of rookie Mac Jones, Newton is looking for a job somewhere else in the league. The former MVP still believes he has enough in the tank to be a team’s starter, but it appears that the QB1 jobs are mostly settled. He might have to be a little creative to earn a starting role.

Comments / 0

Community Policy