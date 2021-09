The Cleveland Browns travel south on Sunday to play the Atlanta Falcons in the final game of the preseason. In a bit of a surprising twist, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday that quarterback Baker Mayfield and “select starters” will play in the game. Who else among the starters is playing, and for how long, is something only Stefanski knows at the moment, so Browns fans will be simultaneously excited to see the starters while also holding their breath that no one gets hurt.