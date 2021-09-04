Rowan athletics to assist Gloucester County emergency relief efforts at this weekend’s games
GLASSBORO – In response to the recent destruction throughout Gloucester County brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Ida, Rowan Athletics will be donating all ticket sales from this weekend’s home opening football and women’s soccer contests to the Gloucester County Disaster Relief Fund by United Way of Gloucester County. Rowan Athletics recognizes the importance of community and is committed to helping those in need.www.trentonian.com
