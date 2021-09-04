CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL's chief medical officer pushes back against Belichick for vaccine comments

By Alex Reimer
Earlier this week, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick questioned the efficacy of vaccines in NFL players. Dr. Allen Sills, the league’s medical officer, says he’s wrong.

www.audacy.com

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

