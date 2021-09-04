Deadly Shooting in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- One person is dead after a shooting in the Lower Valley.
According to police the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
Police say it occurred at 9100 Texas Red Drive in the Lower Valley. When ABC-7 arrived on the scene there was red tape blocking off part of the street.
Police said nobody else was injured and no arrests have been made.
ABC-7 is working to learn more information.
KVIA
