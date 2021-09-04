Florida Man Steals Truck, 60 Keys From Dealership, Crashes Into Pole

Boynton Beach Police: Suspect Flees, Pretends To Grill At Area Apartment

Gino Puglisi, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher

BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boynton Beach man allegedly stole a pickup truck from an area auto dealership, took 60 keys for other vehicles, then managed to crash into a pole while being tailed by Boynton Beach Police. He then fled the crash scene and tried to hide from cops by pretending to grill at an area apartment complex.

Now, Gino Puglisi, 52, is facing multiple charges.

This is the narrative from Boynton Beach Police filed in the arresting officer’s affidavit of probable cause filed following the Friday arrest. We always make the point: an arrest is an accusation. The validity of the charges will be determined in court.

“In the city of Boynton Beach, within the county of Palm Beach, I, Detective Whitefield, was called out to LG Auto Sales located at 724- N. Federal Hwy in reference to a business burglary. Upon arrival, BBPD officers gathered a sworn statement from the business owner during which time the following was stated:

At approximately 0900 this morning (Friday), he arrived and noticed that a silver 2005 GMC Sierra truck worth $ 10,000 had been stolen from the west side of the parking lot, closest to the gate. Shortly after, he realized that the lock on the entrance gate of the compound was missing ($ 100) and the gate was open. I have stated that the office building had apparently been entered via the southeast door, as all other doors remained secured.

Stolen from within the building were approximately 60 sets of keys belonging to the vehicles for sale on the lot, which will cost an estimated $ 20,000 to replace. Also stolen from within the building was a 45” Samsung television ($ 1,500), and a Dell laptop from a desk ($ 1,000). In the rear of the business under a carport where vehicle repair and maintenance is completed, another Dell laptop was stolen ( $ 1,000) and several tools to include wrenches, screwdrivers, and pliers (approximately $ 3,000). Video surveillance from the business captured a thin white male, wearing a dark baseball cap, t-shirt, and shorts, at approximately 0200 hours walking in between cars within the compound before leaving in the stolen GMC truck.

The total estimated loss is $ 36,600. At approximately 1250 hours today, Officer Whitefield located the vehicle southbound at 1700 N. Seacrest Blvd being driven by a white male, later identified as Gino Puglisi. Officer Whitefield clearly observed the driver of the vehicle. He activated his lights and siren to affect a traffic stop after which Puglisi began driving at a high rate of speed. After a brief pursuit, Officer Whitefield discontinued the pursuit due to the reckless actions of the driver (case 21-040378). Moments later, officers observed the vehicle after it apparently crashed into the corner of an office building at 432 W. Boynton Beach Blvd.

Puglisi was observed taking flight from the vehicle and after a perimeter was established, he was subsequently apprehended in front of 416 W Boynton Beach Blvd where he was pretending to grill on the porch of a first floor corner apartment.

He was wearing a navy baseball cap, at-shirt and shorts as pictured in the surveillance video from the burglary. He refused to speak to detectives regarding the incident. The vehicle was towed to BBPD for processing and the owner was notified.

All 60 stolen vehicle keys were recovered from the vehicle. Based on the aforementioned, I find probable cause to charge Puglisi with one count of Burglary to a Structure in violation of F.S.S. 810.02 (4) (a), one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle in violation of F.S.S. 812.014 (2) (c) (6), and Criminal Mischief in violation of 806.13 (1) (a) (b) (3).”

Puglisi was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 5:37 p.m. on Friday. He remained held on $20,000 bond mid-day Saturday.

