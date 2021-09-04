CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Voting has begun in preliminary election for Boston mayor

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Voting has begun in the closely watched preliminary election for Boston mayor.

The early voting period for the election began Saturday and runs through Friday, Sept. 10. Any voter registered in Boston can vote at any early voting location throughout the city. Voters don’t need an excuse to vote early.

The preliminary election, scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14, will narrow the field of candidates to two, who will go head-to-head in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The five major candidates include acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George, and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief.

All the candidates are Democrats.

The election marks a turning point in the city’s political history. Boston has only elected white men as mayor. All five of the major candidates identify as people of color. Four are women.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

567K+
Followers
311K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Person
Andrea Campbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Boston#Early Voting#Democrats#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Boston, MABoston Herald

Battenfeld: Michelle Wu no walkover in final Boston mayoral election

Don’t hand those keys to the mayor’s office over to Michelle Wu just yet. While the Roslindale city councilor is positioned to be the top vote-getter in the Boston preliminary election next Tuesday — maybe by a healthy margin — the race is going to change dramatically after Sept. 14, and winning the No. 1 spot doesn’t necessarily translate into victory in November.
Boston, MABoston Globe

Boston mayoral candidates face off in final showdown before the election

For the second night in a row, the five major contenders for Boston mayor faced off in a live debate Thursday, pitching themselves to the city’s voters days before the preliminary election narrows the field down to two. In contrast to the previous night’s affair, Thursday’s forum featured sharper criticism...
Boston, MABoston Globe

The mayoral candidates have designs on Boston

Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu likes to distinguish herself in the race for mayor with bold ideas: making the MBTA free, lifting the ban on rent control. But perhaps her most audacious statement came earlier this summer, when she declared her love for the architecture of Boston City Hall. “I will fight anyone who says it’s not a beautiful building,” she said in an interview with boston.com. Since the brutalist icon regularly tops the list of most despised structures in Boston — at least among non-architects — her lone stand is practically heroic.
Greendale, INeaglecountryonline.com

Greendale Mayor Elected President of Indiana Conference Of Mayors

The appointment allows Mayor Weiss the opportunity to learn about ways to benefit the City of Greendale. (Greendale, Ind.) - Accelerate Indiana Municipalities (Aim) was created to promote and advocate for the success of Hoosier municipalities as laboratories of innovation, hubs of talent and the engines driving our state’s economy.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Walterboro Mayor Young has two challengers in city election

Longtime and incumbent Walterboro Mayor Bill Young is facing two new challengers for the city’s upcoming mayoral race. Young will face new mayoral candidates Chrissy Johnson and Alex Cavazzori in the upcoming city election. Voters will also be choosing city council candidates in the Nov. 2nd Walterboro municipal election. City...
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Municipal Election Voting Histories

Candidates often talk a big game when it comes to their passion for public service, but which individuals seeking a seat this year walk the walk when it comes to voter participation?. SFR requested contested candidates’ Secretary of State voting records from the county clerk to find out. Their names...
Boston, MANECN

New Poll Has Michelle Wu Leading the Boston Mayoral Race

In the second poll released this month, City Councilor Michelle Wu is shown with a strong lead in the Boston mayoral race. Voting has already begun in the closely watched preliminary election for Boston mayor. The latest poll of about 500 likely voters, taken by the Boston Globe and Suffolk University, validates findings from other recent surveys that point to a tight cluster of potential second-place candidates.
Boston, MADaily Free Press

The Daily Free Press’s voting guide to the 2021 Boston Mayoral Race

As a preliminary election approaches to narrow down which of the five candidates will compete for Boston’s mayoral seat, voters prepare to bring the city one step closer towards the historic November race. Sept. 14 marks the day Bostonians can vote between Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Annissa Essabi George, Michelle...
Boston, MABoston Globe

History has its eyes on Boston’s mayoral race

Never before during my years in Boston have so many out-of-state friends asked me some variation of this question: “So how’s it looking up there?” They want to know what’s happening in Boston’s mayoral campaign. On Sept. 14, acting Mayor Kim Janey, City Councilors Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and...
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

What You Need to Know About Voting in the 2021 Boston Elections

Preparations are underway for Boston's 2021 municipal elections, including the availability of vote by mail and early voting for both the Sept. 14 preliminary election and the Nov. 2 general election. Applications for vote by mail ballots have been mailed out to every registered voter in Boston, the city said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy