One woman seriously injured in Montgomery Co. crash

MSHP Troop F

MONTGOMERY Co. (KMIZ)

One woman was seriously injured in a Montgomery County car crash at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report , 44-year-old Deanna Huffaker was driving southbound along MO 19 at Winkelmann Road when she went off the right side of the road. Huffaker then over corrected and went off the left side of the road.

Huffaker's Ford Escape then went into a ditch and hit a tree.

She was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the crash report, it is unknown if she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The Ford Escape was totaled in the crash.

