Woman dies after multi-vehicle collision in Delaware

DAGSBORO, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a woman riding in an SUV has died after the driver apparently failed to stop at an intersection ahead of a multi-vehicle collision.

The Delaware State Police said in a news release that the collision happened Friday at an intersection in the Dagsboro area.

Police say an 88-year-old man was driving a Ford Explorer with an 84-year-old female passenger. They were driving south toward a stop sign at the intersection. The news release says the man failed to stop at the intersection and drove into the path of an Isuzu flatbed delivery truck. The truck driver tried to avoid the collision but struck the passenger side of the SUV.

The man driving the Ford was taken to the hospital in critical condition, while the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and released.

The investigation was continuing and speed and impairment didn’t appear to be factors.