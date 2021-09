Iron Maiden's new album, Senjutsu, is out now (as of midnight local time, Sept. 3) and can be streamed in its entirety. The 10-track record is the 17th full length from the heavy metal legends and their second consecutive double album, following in the footsteps of 2015's The Book of Souls. A majority of the record was written by founding bassist Steve Harris, who penned four songs, each over nine minutes, himself and co-wrote three others — two with guitarist Janick Gers and one with six-stringer Adrian Smith.