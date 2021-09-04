Chester County’s Response to IDA – Communities Coming Together are an Incredible Force for Good

Over the past three days, it has been more evident than ever that in Chester County, the whole is immensely greater than the sum of its parts. Our individual communities have banded together as an incredible force to rescue people, care for people and meet the needs of those whose homes, businesses…lives…have been devastated by Hurricane Ida. These efforts have been nothing short of amazing: Neighbors rescuing neighbors; Family and friends opening their homes to those whose properties flooded; Clean-up crews coming together; and donations coming in.