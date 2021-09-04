CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chester County, PA

Chester County’s Response to IDA – Communities Coming Together are an Incredible Force for Good

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past three days, it has been more evident than ever that in Chester County, the whole is immensely greater than the sum of its parts. Our individual communities have banded together as an incredible force to rescue people, care for people and meet the needs of those whose homes, businesses…lives…have been devastated by Hurricane Ida. These efforts have been nothing short of amazing: Neighbors rescuing neighbors; Family and friends opening their homes to those whose properties flooded; Clean-up crews coming together; and donations coming in.

www.dailylocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadds Ford, PA
Chester County, PA
Government
City
Downingtown, PA
County
Chester County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Phoenixville, PA
City
Coatesville, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ida#County Government#Flood Control#Oxford#Flood Recovery Guide#Water Resources Authority
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...

Comments / 0

Community Policy