Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten announce birth of twins with sweet photo

By Jenna Ryu, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Congratulations are in order for Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, who welcomed their twin children.

"Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents," the U.S. secretary of transportation posted Saturday on Twitter. "We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

Chasten Buttigieg also shared the news on Instagram.

"Peter and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family."

USA TODAY has reached out to the Buttigieg family for comment.

Celebrities took to the comments to share their support, with Meghan McCain tweeting, "Awwwww, congratulations!!!!!!!!"

"Oh my heart!" actor George Takei added.

The couple first announced last month that they would become parents.

"For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family," Buttigieg tweeted at the time. "We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon."

Chasten Buttigieg quote-tweeted the post with a quick Twitter aphorism, "Some news!" He recently told The Washington Post they had started the adoption process and had gotten close to bringing a child into their home.

'We're overjoyed': Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten share they've become parents

The writer and LGBTQ advocate told USA TODAY last year the pair had been exploring the possibility of starting a family. He noted is a confusing process but one they're excited about.

"We have quite a few friends in our circle who've navigated that, so we've just been having a lot of conversations with friends and started trying to figure out what will work for us," he said.

Books: Chasten Buttigieg talks Biden, quarantine and new memoir: 'I wanted to write my real story'

Contributing: David Oliver

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pete Buttigieg, husband Chasten announce birth of twins with sweet photo

Comments / 122

