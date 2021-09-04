CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFC East Preview: It Can Only Get Better

By SI.com
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou couldn’t have scripted a more fitting finale for the worst division in football last year. It began on the afternoon of Week 17, when the Giants stayed alive for the NFC East crown (with a 6–10 record!) by beating the Cowboys, thanks to running back Wayne Gallman’s fumbling—of his own accord and after gaining the necessary yardage for a game-clinching first down—but then recovering the loose ball with his glutes. Still, New York needed the Eagles to top Washington that night. That’s when Philadelphia, despite being close entering the fourth quarter, replaced starter Jalen Hurts with overmatched backup Nate Sudfeld.

